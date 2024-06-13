Tokens.com Corp. (Realbotix Corp. - Pending shareholder approval) Opens the Market

TORONTO, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Andrew Kiguel, CEO at Tokens.com Corp. (Realbotix Corp. - Pending shareholder approval) and his team, joined Michael Kousaie, Vice President, Strategy and Product Innovation, Toronto Stock Exchange to open the market and celebrate the company's listing on TSX Venture Exchange.

Tokens.com Corp. (Realbotix Corp. Pending shareholder approval) Opens Market Thursday, Jun 13, 2024

Tokens.com Corp. (Realbotix Corp. - Pending shareholder approval) is a leader in the integration of companionship AI and realistic humanoid robots to improve the human experience through connection, learning and play. Our proprietary AI is developed specifically for human companionship. Our customizable robots have human-like appearance and movements. We are uniquely positioned, with limited competition, in the creation of AI enabled robots.

