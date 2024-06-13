VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1799

ARANJIN RESOURCES LTD. ("ARJN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on June 13, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (40) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Monday, June 17, 2024, the common shares of Aranjin Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Gold and Silver Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

11,064,836 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: ARJN (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 03853W200 (New)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1800

INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 13, 2024 and the Company's press release issued on June 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

_______________________________________

24/06/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1801

AMERICAN EAGLE GOLD CORP. ("AE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $8,181,234



Offering: 7,866,571 Charity Flow-Through Shares



Offering Price: $1.04 per Charity Flow-Through Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 468,994





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $1.04 for a 2-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 26, 2024, May 2, 2024, and May 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1802

F3 URANIUM CORP. ("FUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $10,074,414.59

Federal Flow-Through Units











Offering: 7,409,908 Listed Shares with 3,704,954 warrants attached











Offering Price: $0.5355 per Listed Share











Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.56 per Listed Share until May 30, 2026











Saskatchewan Flow-Through Units











Offering: 10,447,235 Listed Shares with 5,223,617 warrants attached











Offering Price: $0.5845 per Listed Share











Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.56 per Listed Share until May 30, 2026











Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Red Cloud Securities Inc. (Lead) N/A 603,281

Haywood Securities Inc. N/A 95,759

SCP Resource Finance LP N/A 95,759

Canaccord Genuity Corp. N/A 95,759

Eight Capital Corp. N/A 67,031









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.56 until May 30, 2026.







Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 1, 2024. May 2, 2024, May 16, 2024 and May 30, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1803

GROUNDED LITHIUM CORP. ("GRD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the earn-in agreement dated January 15, 2024, between Grounded Lithium Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length purchaser (the "Purchaser"), whereby the Purchaser may acquire up to 75% interest in the Company's Kindersley Lithium Project (the "Project") on or before June 30, 2028, by spending $2,200,000 in qualifying exploration expenditures on the Project for the option to earn 30% interest in the Project (Phase 1), and by paying $850,000 and spending an additional $3,800,000 in qualifying exploration expenditures on the Project for the option to earn an additional 25% interest in the Project (Phase 2), and by paying an additional $1,500,000 and spending an additional $6,000,000 in qualifying exploration expenditures on the Project for the option to earn an additional 20% interest in the Project (Phase 3).

The Company also sold a 5-per-cent gross overriding royalty (GORR) on the Property to the Purchaser in accordance with the terms of a royalty agreement dated January 15, 2024, for a cash payment of $800,000. Pursuant to the terms of the royalty agreement, the GORR dropped to 2 per cent upon the receipt of all approvals, inclusive of the Company's shareholder approval of the agreement.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 16, 2024, and January 25, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1804

INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:40 a.m. PST, June 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1805

MINILUXE HOLDING CORP. ("MNLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering: USD$475,000 principal amount of convertible debenture convertible into 913,461 Listed Shares with 137,017 detachable warrants



Conversion Price: USD$0.52 per Listed Share



Maturity date: 42 months from issuance



Interest rate: 11.5% per annum



Warrant Exercise Terms: USD$0.52 per warrant for a 42-month period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated April 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1806

NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation certain agreements dated January 2, 2024 related to the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of a 50% indirect interest in GoldPillar International Fund SPC Ltd. ("GoldPillar"), a private entity organized and existing under laws of the British Virgin Islands, which has acquired a 40% equity participation in a joint venture company, Petrolera Vencupet, S.A., which holds the oil production rights for the fields named "Adas", "Lido", "Limon", "Leona", "Oficina Norte" and "Oficina Central", all located onshore in the Anzoategui and Monagas States in Eastern Venezuela.

The aggregate consideration for the Acquisition is US$8.5M cash payable to an arm's length party as a finder's fee to the former beneficial owner of 100% of the share capital of GoldPillar including US$4 million paid at closing and US$4.5 million payable in installments over 24 months from closing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 2, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1807

OROCO RESOURCE CORP. ("OCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $6,323,007.15



Offering: 14,051,127 Listed Shares with 7,025,561 warrants attached











Offering Price: $0.45 per Listed Share











Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.65 per warrant for a two-year period











Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 703,399

Red Cloud Securities Inc. N/A 633,059

Canaccord Genuity Corp. N/A 70,340









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.45 for a two-year period









Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 16, 2024 and June 7, 2024.



_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1808

PATHFINDER VENTURES INC. ("RV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, June 13, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1809

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 221,696 shares to settle outstanding accrued interest of $280,891 due on convertible debentures.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 2 $274,040 $1.267 216,289 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1810

Signature Resources Ltd. ("SGU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $2,101,236.80

Offering: 10,900,000 Flow-Through Shares

31,124,736 Common Shares

Offering Price: $0.05 per FT Flow-Through Shares

$0.05 per NFT Common Share

Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders 0 0

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 2, 2024 and June 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1811

SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. ("SGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an asset purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 22, 2024 among Snowline Gold Corp. (the "Company"), a subsidiary of the Company (the "Buyer") and an arm's length party (the "Seller"), whereby the Company acquired a 100% interest in certain mineral claims and a 30% interest in other mineral claims from the Seller who is the legal and beneficial owner of these claims located in the Yukon Territory, Canada (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired the Property by (i) making $1,200,000 in cash payments on closing and (ii) issuing 1,012,000 common shares of the Company to the Seller on closing. Additionally, the Seller may receive up to seven (7) $1,000,000 cash bonuses if resource estimates exceeding one million ounces of gold on any of seven (7) claim groupings.

The Seller retained a 2% NSR royalty on the Venus claim block with an option for the Company to repurchase 50% of the NSR (equivalent to a 1% NSR interest) from the Vendor by delivering 1,000 ounces of gold or the cash equivalent at the time of exercising the buyback right.

The transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fees are payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 25, 2024 and May 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1812

SPARQ SYSTEMS INC. ("SPRQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange accepted for filing a proposed Promissory Note (the "Note") dated November 27, 2023 to 96347 Canada Inc. (the "Lender"), whereby $500,000 principal amount was advanced to the Company (the "Advance"). Maturing up to six months from closing, the Advance carried an interest rate of 12% per annum.

Furthermore, the Exchange approved the issuance of 1,000,000 bonus warrants to the Lender, each exercisable into one common share at a minimum price of $0.15 per share for a period of one year from issuance.

_______________________________________

