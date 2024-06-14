VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1813

BULLETIN TYPE: Other

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024

Tier 1 and Tier 2 Companies

Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules for Securities Trading in US Dollars

Further to the TSX Staff Notice #2024-0005 dated May 27, 2024, all trades on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 in the following securities that trade in US dollars will be for Special Settlement on Thursday, June 20, 2024 .

T+2 special settlement rules are being imposed for these securities to accommodate the US banking holiday on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Trading in the corresponding securities which trade in Canadian dollars (if applicable) will not be affected by these special settlement rules.

Règles obligatoires de négociation et de règlement pour les titres transigés en dollars américains

Pour faire suite à l'avis du personnel du TSX #2024-0005 en date du 27 mai 2024, toutes les transactions en dollars américains effectuées le mardi 18 juin 2024 sur les titres suivants se régleront selon la date de règlement particulière du jeudi 19 juin 2024 .

Une date de règlement particulière T+2 est imposée pour ces titres afin de prendre en considération le jour férié pour les banques américaines du mercredi 19 juin 2024.

Les transactions en dollars canadiens sur les titres correspondants (si applicable) ne seront pas affectées par cette date de règlement particulière.

Company Name / Nom de la société Security / Titre US Dollar Symbol / Symbole (dollar américain) Freeman Gold Corp. Warrants FMAN.WT.U Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units FCA.U Partners Value Investments LP Preferred Units,

Series 1 PVF.PR.U Partners Value Investments LP Preferred Shares PVF.PR.V NexPoint Hospitality Trust USD Units NHT.U Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units PINE.U Starlight US Multi Family 2 Core Plus USD Units SCPT.U Starlight US Residential Fund USD Units SURF.U Osisko Development Corp. Warrants ODV.WT.U Yerbae Brands Corp. USD Units YERB.U KWESST Micro Systems Inc. Warrants KWE.WT.U AIP Realty Trust Preferred Units AIP.U

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1814

INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA.H")

[formerly Indiva Limited ("NDVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 13, 2024 and the Company's press release dated June 13, 2024, effective at opening on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of June 18, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuance and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from NDVA to NDVA.H. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1815

OPHIR METALS CORP. ("OPHR")

[formerly OPHIR GOLD CORP. ("OPHR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors dated May 28, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening June 18, 2024, the common shares of Ophir Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Ophir Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

97,886,161 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil escrowed shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: OPHR (Unchanged)

CUSIP Number: 68390C108 (new)

_______________________________________

24/06/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1816

BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("BGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $490,593

Offering: 19,623,720 Listed Shares with 19,623,720 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.025 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per warrant for a 5-year period

Non-Cash Commissions: N/A

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 31, 2024, June 5, 2024, June 11, 2024, and June 13, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1817

CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION ("CH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,380,660 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per common share and 1,380,660 warrants to settle outstanding debt of $138,066.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation: Nil

Warrants: 1,380,660 warrants to purchase 1,380,660 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 per share for a period of 12 months

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 7, 2023, March 8, 2024 and June 10, 2024.

CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (« CH »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 14 juin 2024

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 1 380 660 actions ordinaires à un prix réputé de 0,10 $ par action et 1 380 660 bons de souscription, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 138 066 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 3 créanciers

Participation de personnes

ayant un lien de dépendance /

Groupe Pro: Aucune

Bons de souscription : 1 380 660 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 380 660 actions ordinaires

Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,12 $ par action pour une période de 12 mois

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 7 décembre 2023, le 8 mars 2024 et le 10 juin 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1818

CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION ("CH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated February 9, 2024, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an additional $100,000 above the original $300,000 principal amount secured convertible debentures to settle total outstanding debt of $400,000.

Convertible Debentures (original): $300,000 principal amount.

Convertible Debentures (amended): $400,000 principal amount.

Conversion Price: Principal is convertible into common shares at $0.10 per share.

Maturity date (original): March 30, 2025.

Maturity date (amended): September 30, 2025.

Interest rate: 12% per annum.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 31, 2023, January 31, 2024, and March 26, 2024.

CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGENE (« CH »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 juin 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au bulletin émis par la Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») le 9 février 2024, la Bourse a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société d'émettre un montant additionnel de 100 000 $ de débentures convertibles garanties en surplus du 300 000 $ original, afin de régler une dette existante total de 400 000 $.

Débentures convertibles (originale) : 300 000 $ en capital.

Débentures convertibles (amendée) : 400 000 $ en capital.

Prix de conversion : Le capital est convertible en actions ordinaires à 0,10 $ par action.

Date d'échéance (originale) : Le 30 mars 2025

Date d'échéance (amendée) : Le 30 septembre 2025

Taux d'intérêt : 12 % par année.

Nombre de créanciers: 1 créancier.

Participation de personnes ayant

un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société les 31 août 2023, 31 janvier 2024 et 26 mars 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1819

CLEAN ENERGY TRANSITION INC. ("TRAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 11, 2024, between the Company and an arm's length party, whereby the Company sold all interest in 2701684 Ontario Inc. that held the Orillia Quarry, located in the Township of Ramara (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company agreed to sell the Property in exchange for a one-time cash payment of $1,850,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1820

CLEAN ENERGY TRANSITION INC. ("TRAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 8, 2024, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a mining lease in northern Ontario (the "Property").

As consideration, the Company shall pay the Vendors a one-time cash payment of $150,000 on closing and, should a feasibility study compliant with National Instrument 43-101 Standard of Disclosure for Mineral Projects be filed, the Company will subsequently issue 1,000,000 shares and provide a 1% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") to the Vendor. The Company retains the right to buy back a 1% NSR from the Vendors for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 7, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1821

CURRENT WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WATR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 27, 2024:

Number of Shares: 16,666,666 shares

Purchase Price: $0.03 per share

Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on June 3, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1822

DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,146,373 common shares at a deemed price of $0.11406 per share to settle outstanding debt for $701,050.

Number of Creditors: 94 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:





















Creditors

# of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per

Share Aggregate # of

Shares











Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement:

3 $78,750 $0.11406 690,428 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement:

13 $92,400 $0.11406 810,107

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1823

GOLD RESERVE INC. ("GRZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: US$15,000,002.50

Offering: 4,285,715 Common Shares

Offering Price: US$3.50 per Common Share

Non-Cash Commissions: Agent Shares Warrants









Cantor Fitzgerald

Canada Corporation 0 0

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 27, 2024, May 28, 2024, May 29, 2024 and June 7, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1824

LITHIUM SOUTH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ("LIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 05, 2024:

Number of Units: 13,175,826 Units

Purchase Price: $ 0.30 per Unit

Warrant: 13,175,826 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,175,826 shares

Warrant Purchase Price: $ 0.40 for 5 years from the date of issuance.

Number of Placee: 59 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 125,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: 252,219.84 N/A 990,733

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $ 0.40 for period of 5 years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 12, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1825

QUARTZ MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("QZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $3,255,000

Offering: 6,000,000 Non-Flow-Through Shares ("NFT shares") and 3,300,000 Flow-Through Shares ("FT shares")

Offering Price: $0.35 per NFT share and FT share

Non-Cash Commissions: N/A

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 6, 2024 and June 3, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1826

SAVILLE RESOURCES INC. ("SRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $1,040,250.00

Offering: 20,805,000 Common Shares with 10,402,500 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.05 per Common

Warrant Exercise Terms: Share$0.075 for a one year period

Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants









Finders NA NA







Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 10, 2024, May 22, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1827

SAYWARD CAPITAL CORP. ("SAWC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:24 p.m. PST, June 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1828

WELLFIELD TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WFLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $100,000

Offering: 1,904,762 Listed Shares with 1,904,762 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.0525 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.08 per warrant for a 3-year period

Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A







Commission Terms: N/A







Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated March 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Media Contact: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]