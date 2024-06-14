TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1813
BULLETIN TYPE: Other
BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024
Tier 1 and Tier 2 Companies
Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules for Securities Trading in US Dollars
Further to the TSX Staff Notice #2024-0005 dated May 27, 2024, all trades on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 in the following securities that trade in US dollars will be for Special Settlement on Thursday, June 20, 2024.
T+2 special settlement rules are being imposed for these securities to accommodate the US banking holiday on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.
Trading in the corresponding securities which trade in Canadian dollars (if applicable) will not be affected by these special settlement rules.
Règles obligatoires de négociation et de règlement pour les titres transigés en dollars américains
Pour faire suite à l'avis du personnel du TSX #2024-0005 en date du 27 mai 2024, toutes les transactions en dollars américains effectuées le mardi 18 juin 2024 sur les titres suivants se régleront selon la date de règlement particulière du jeudi 19 juin 2024.
Une date de règlement particulière T+2 est imposée pour ces titres afin de prendre en considération le jour férié pour les banques américaines du mercredi 19 juin 2024.
Les transactions en dollars canadiens sur les titres correspondants (si applicable) ne seront pas affectées par cette date de règlement particulière.
|
Company Name / Nom de la société
|
Security / Titre
|
US Dollar Symbol /
Symbole (dollar américain)
|
Freeman Gold Corp.
|
Warrants
|
FMAN.WT.U
|
Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
|
USD Units
|
FCA.U
|
Partners Value Investments LP
|
Preferred Units,
|
PVF.PR.U
|
Partners Value Investments LP
|
Preferred Shares
|
PVF.PR.V
|
NexPoint Hospitality Trust
|
USD Units
|
NHT.U
|
Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust
|
USD Units
|
PINE.U
|
Starlight US Multi Family 2 Core Plus
|
USD Units
|
SCPT.U
|
Starlight US Residential Fund
|
USD Units
|
SURF.U
|
Osisko Development Corp.
|
Warrants
|
ODV.WT.U
|
Yerbae Brands Corp.
|
USD Units
|
YERB.U
|
KWESST Micro Systems Inc.
|
Warrants
|
KWE.WT.U
|
AIP Realty Trust
|
Preferred Units
|
AIP.U
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1814
INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA.H")
[formerly Indiva Limited ("NDVA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Suspend
BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 13, 2024 and the Company's press release dated June 13, 2024, effective at opening on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.
As of June 18, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuance and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from NDVA to NDVA.H. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1815
OPHIR METALS CORP. ("OPHR")
[formerly OPHIR GOLD CORP. ("OPHR")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors dated May 28, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening June 18, 2024, the common shares of Ophir Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Ophir Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
97,886,161 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow: Nil escrowed shares
Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol: OPHR (Unchanged)
CUSIP Number: 68390C108 (new)
_______________________________________
24/06/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1816
BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("BGS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $490,593
Offering: 19,623,720 Listed Shares with 19,623,720 warrants attached
Offering Price: $0.025 per Listed Share
Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per warrant for a 5-year period
Non-Cash Commissions: N/A
Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 31, 2024, June 5, 2024, June 11, 2024, and June 13, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1817
CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION ("CH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,380,660 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per common share and 1,380,660 warrants to settle outstanding debt of $138,066.
Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors
Non-Arm's Length Party /
Pro Group Participation: Nil
Warrants: 1,380,660 warrants to purchase 1,380,660 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 per share for a period of 12 months
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 7, 2023, March 8, 2024 and June 10, 2024.
CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (« CH »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 14 juin 2024
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 1 380 660 actions ordinaires à un prix réputé de 0,10 $ par action et 1 380 660 bons de souscription, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 138 066 $.
Nombre de créanciers : 3 créanciers
Participation de personnes
ayant un lien de dépendance /
Groupe Pro: Aucune
Bons de souscription : 1 380 660 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 380 660 actions ordinaires
Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,12 $ par action pour une période de 12 mois
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 7 décembre 2023, le 8 mars 2024 et le 10 juin 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1818
CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION ("CH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated February 9, 2024, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an additional $100,000 above the original $300,000 principal amount secured convertible debentures to settle total outstanding debt of $400,000.
Convertible Debentures (original): $300,000 principal amount.
Convertible Debentures (amended): $400,000 principal amount.
Conversion Price: Principal is convertible into common shares at $0.10 per share.
Maturity date (original): March 30, 2025.
Maturity date (amended): September 30, 2025.
Interest rate: 12% per annum.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 31, 2023, January 31, 2024, and March 26, 2024.
CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGENE (« CH »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 juin 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Suite au bulletin émis par la Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») le 9 février 2024, la Bourse a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société d'émettre un montant additionnel de 100 000 $ de débentures convertibles garanties en surplus du 300 000 $ original, afin de régler une dette existante total de 400 000 $.
Débentures convertibles (originale) : 300 000 $ en capital.
Débentures convertibles (amendée) : 400 000 $ en capital.
Prix de conversion : Le capital est convertible en actions ordinaires à 0,10 $ par action.
Date d'échéance (originale) : Le 30 mars 2025
Date d'échéance (amendée) : Le 30 septembre 2025
Taux d'intérêt : 12 % par année.
Nombre de créanciers: 1 créancier.
Participation de personnes ayant
un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société les 31 août 2023, 31 janvier 2024 et 26 mars 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1819
CLEAN ENERGY TRANSITION INC. ("TRAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 11, 2024, between the Company and an arm's length party, whereby the Company sold all interest in 2701684 Ontario Inc. that held the Orillia Quarry, located in the Township of Ramara (the "Property").
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company agreed to sell the Property in exchange for a one-time cash payment of $1,850,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 23, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1820
CLEAN ENERGY TRANSITION INC. ("TRAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 8, 2024, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a mining lease in northern Ontario (the "Property").
As consideration, the Company shall pay the Vendors a one-time cash payment of $150,000 on closing and, should a feasibility study compliant with National Instrument 43-101 Standard of Disclosure for Mineral Projects be filed, the Company will subsequently issue 1,000,000 shares and provide a 1% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") to the Vendor. The Company retains the right to buy back a 1% NSR from the Vendors for $1,000,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 7, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1821
CURRENT WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WATR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 27, 2024:
Number of Shares: 16,666,666 shares
Purchase Price: $0.03 per share
Number of Placees: 3 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on June 3, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1822
DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,146,373 common shares at a deemed price of $0.11406 per share to settle outstanding debt for $701,050.
Number of Creditors: 94 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party /
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
3
|
$78,750
|
$0.11406
|
690,428
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
13
|
$92,400
|
$0.11406
|
810,107
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 28, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1823
GOLD RESERVE INC. ("GRZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: US$15,000,002.50
Offering: 4,285,715 Common Shares
Offering Price: US$3.50 per Common Share
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Agent
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Cantor Fitzgerald
|
0
|
0
Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 27, 2024, May 28, 2024, May 29, 2024 and June 7, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1824
LITHIUM SOUTH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ("LIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 05, 2024:
Number of Units: 13,175,826 Units
Purchase Price: $ 0.30 per Unit
Warrant: 13,175,826 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,175,826 shares
Warrant Purchase Price: $ 0.40 for 5 years from the date of issuance.
Number of Placee: 59 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
125,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
252,219.84
|
N/A
|
990,733
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $ 0.40 for period of 5 years from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 12, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1825
QUARTZ MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("QZM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $3,255,000
Offering: 6,000,000 Non-Flow-Through Shares ("NFT shares") and 3,300,000 Flow-Through Shares ("FT shares")
Offering Price: $0.35 per NFT share and FT share
Non-Cash Commissions: N/A
Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 6, 2024 and June 3, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1826
SAVILLE RESOURCES INC. ("SRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $1,040,250.00
Offering: 20,805,000 Common Shares with 10,402,500 warrants attached
Offering Price: $0.05 per Common
Warrant Exercise Terms: Share$0.075 for a one year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders
|
NA
|
NA
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated May 10, 2024, May 22, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1827
SAYWARD CAPITAL CORP. ("SAWC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:24 p.m. PST, June 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1828
WELLFIELD TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WFLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $100,000
Offering: 1,904,762 Listed Shares with 1,904,762 warrants attached
Offering Price: $0.0525 per Listed Share
Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.08 per warrant for a 3-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A
|
N/A
|
Commission Terms: N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated March 12, 2024.
_______________________________________
