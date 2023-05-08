VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Autorité des marchés financiers on May 8, 2023, against the following Company for failing to file the document indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Company Failure to File Period

Ending

(Y/M/D) AMR AM Resources Corp. Annual Financial Statements 2022/12/31



MD&A and Certification of Annual

Filings 2022/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 8 mai 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Une interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs a été émise le 8 mai 2023 par l'Autorité des marchés financiers envers la société suivante pour défaut de déposer le document indiqué dans la période prescrite :

Symbole Société Défaut de déposer Période se

terminant

(A/M/J) (« AMR ») AM Resources Corp. États financiers annuels Rapport de gestion et attestation

annuelle 2022/12/31 2022/12/31









Suite à l'interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs, la négociation des titres de la société demeurera suspendue jusqu'à ce que la société réponde aux normes de Bourse de croissance TSX. Il est interdit aux membres de transiger les titres de la société durant la période de suspension ou jusqu'à un avis ultérieur.

_________________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2023

TSX Venture Companies

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 5, 2023 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) EKG 2 CARDIOCOMM

SOLUTIONS, INC. Audited annual financial statements

for the year. Management's discussion and

analysis relating to the audited annual

financial statements for the year. Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-

109. Certification of Disclosure in

Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings. 2022/12/31 2022/12/31 N/A FGC 2 FRONTLINE GOLD

CORPORATION HMRK 2 HIGHMARK

INTERACTIVE INC. HIRE 2 HIRE TECHNOLOGIES

INC. KHRN KHRN.WT 2 KHIRON LIFE

SCIENCES CORP. RIWI 1 RIWI CORP. SLHG 2 SKYLIGHT HEALTH

GROUP INC. MIT 2 THE MINT

CORPORATION WLCO 2 THE WELL TOLD

COMPANY INC.

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on May 5, 2023 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) BXR 2 BLUE RIVER

RESOURCES LTD. Interim financial report for the period 2023/01/31





Annual audited financial statements for the

year 2022/10/31





Management's discussion and analysis for

the periods 2022/10/31 & 2023/01/31





Certification of annual and interim filings for

the periods 2022/10/31 & 2023/01/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

FINDEV INC. ("FDI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividends:

Dividend per common share: $0.0075

Payable Date: July 20, 2023; October 19, 2023; January 18, 2024; April 18, 2024

Record Date: June 29, 2023; September 28, 2023; December 28, 2023; March 28, 2024

Ex-dividend Date June 28, 2023; September 27, 2023; December 27, 2023; March 27, 2024

________________________________________

METALCORP LIMITED ("MTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated March 3, 2023, between MetalCorp Limited ("MetalCorp") and Palladium One Mining Inc. ("Palladium One"), pursuant to which Palladium One acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of MetalCorp by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"). Under the terms of the Arrangement, each MetalCorp shareholder is entitled to receive, in exchange for each common share in the capital of MetalCorp held, 0.30 of a common share in the capital of Palladium One. Additionally, all outstanding options of MetalCorp will be exchanged into options of Palladium One in accordance with the terms of the Arrangement.

The Exchange has been advised that the requisite approval of the Arrangement by MetalCorp's shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on April 24, 2023, and that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted a final order with respect to the Arrangement on April 25, 2023. The Arrangement was completed on May 2, 2023.

Delisting:

Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, the shares of MetalCorp will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further details, please refer to MetalCorp's management information circular dated March 22, 2023 (filed on SEDAR), and news releases dated March 6, 2023 and May 3, 2023.

________________________________________

KIRKLAND LAKE DISCOVERIES CORP. ("KLDC")

[formerly WARRIOR GOLD INC. ("WAR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders at the Special Meeting of Securityholders held on April 17, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (4) four old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, May 10, 2023, the common shares of Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. will be listed but remain halted on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Warrior Gold Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

29,774,787 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil held in escrow

Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company

Trading Symbol: KLDC (new)

CUSIP Number: 49740R102 (new)

________________________________________

WAVEFRONT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("WEE.H")

[formerly Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. ("WEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of May 10, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from WEE to WEE.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated January 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2023

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on May 5, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) CHIP.H NEX HEALTH LOGIC

INTERACTIVE INC. Annual audited financial statements, annual

management's discussion and analysis and

certification of the annual filings for the year 2022/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2023

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 5, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) LHI.H NEX LENDIFIED HOLDINGS

INC. Audited annual financial statements for the

year. 2022/12/31





Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year. 2022/12/31





Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

23/05/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BCM RESOURCES CORPORATION ("B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amalgamation agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and a Non-Arm's Length Party (the "Vendor"). The Company pursued the amalgamation in order to consolidate a 100% ownership interest in Company's Thompson Knolls porphyry project located in the southwestern part of Utah, United States.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and upon completion of the transaction, the Company's shareholders hold 86,685,918 shares, representing approximately 51% of the outstanding shares, and the Vendor's shareholders hold 82,488,140 shares representing approximately 49% of the outstanding shares.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 15, 2022, December 16, 2022, and January 30, 2023, and February 6, 2023 for further details.

________________________________

BRAVADA GOLD CORPORATION ("BVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 12,107,142

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 13, 2023 (as to 7,555,000 warrants)

July 17, 2023 (as to 4,552,142 warrants)

New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 13, 2024 (as to 7,555,000 warrants)

July 17, 2024 (as to 4,552,142 warrants)

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 12,857,142 shares with 12,857,142 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 19, 2019.

________________________________________

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length disposition of the Company's 50% interest (the "Disposition") in the Company's indirect subsidiary - CMH Colombia S.A.S. ("CMH"), a company which owns 100% of the Alacran Project, to form a joint venture with JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd. ("JCHX") pursuant to framework agreement dated December 8, 2022 (the "Agreement") between the Company, JCHX and other non-arm's length buyers.

The aggregate consideration of U.S.$100-million will be satisfied as follows:

U.S. $26.5-million is payable by cash on closing and U.S. $10-million of which was advanced by JCHX as a bridge loan to the Company; U.S. $13.5-million is payable by cash on closing; U.S. $40-million is payable by cash following the receipt of written notice from CMH confirming the completion of both of (i) the board of directors of the Company approving the final report of the Current Feasibility Study, and (ii) the filing of the Environmental Impact Assessment for the Project ("EIA") with Colombian National Authority of Environmental Licenses ("ANLA"); and U.S. $20-million in cash if the EIA is approved by the ANLA on or before the second-anniversary date of the closing.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 8, 2022, February 9, 2023 and May 8, 2023.

________________________________________

GALWAY METALS INC. ("GWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on April 6, 2023 :

Number of Shares: 6,666,700 flow through shares

Purchase Price: $0.60 per share

Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Agent's Fee: $240,001.20, plus 200,001 compensation options, each exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.60 for a period of 2 years, payable to Paradigm Capital Inc.

The Company issued a news release on April 27, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

______________________________________

KLONDIKE GOLD CORP. ("KG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 14, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,543,858 shares

Purchase Price: $0.105 per share

Warrants: 9,543,858 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,543,858 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period

Number of Shares: 14,059,348 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.115 per share

Warrants: 14,059,348 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,059,348 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 32 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 2,990,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $110,593.80 N/A 979,220

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance

The Company issued a news release on May 3, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MONTAGE GOLD CORP. ("MAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on March 29, 2023:

Number of Shares: 24,500,600 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.70 per common share

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 7 2,307,740

Number of Placees: 48 placees

Finder's Fee: $879,025.14 in cash

The Company issued a news release on April 12, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of NFG New Foods Group GmbH (NFG).



CASH SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION €400,000 2,250,000 N/A

The Company issued a €400,000 note to NFG payable with an interest rate of 2%, payable equally over three years based on certain conditions. In addition, the former owners will be eligible for an earn-out of up to €650,000 based on pre-established growth targets to be met over a three-year period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 3, 2023.

________________________________________

REDISHRED CAPITAL CORP. ("KUT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 03, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 987,800 public float shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from May 08, 2023 to May 07, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Acumen Capital Partners on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

US COPPER CORP. ("USCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,000,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 19, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 19, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,000,000 common shares with 5,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 20, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 1, 2023.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

EASTOWER WIRELESS INC. ("ESTW.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 08, 2023

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 19,194,501 common shares to settle outstanding debt for approximately US$141,011.62 (CAD$191,945.02).

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A









Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 20, 2023 and April 28, 2023. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]