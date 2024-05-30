VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1627

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 8, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 7, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, June 3, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1628

FUSE BATTERY METALS INC. ("FUSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated May 7, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name and symbol of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening June 3, 2024, the common shares of Fuse Battery Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

37,589,760 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company Trading Symbol: FUSE (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 36112C201 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1629

HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORPORATION ("HME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.025

Payable Date: June 28, 2024

Record Date: June 20, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: June 20, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1630

WESTBRIDGE RENEWABLE ENERGY CORP. ("WEB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Special Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.10

Payable Date: June 21, 2024

Record Date: June 07, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: June 07, 2024

_______________________________________

24/05/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1631

GRANITE CREEK COPPER LTD. ("GCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,615,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 5, 2024 and June 11, 2024. Subject to accelerated expiry

New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 5, 2025 and June 11, 2025, Subject to accelerated expiry

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.075

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 14,200,000 shares with 7,100,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 18, 2020.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1632

INFIELD MINERALS CORP. ("INFD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:17 a.m. PST, May 30, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1633

LITHIUM IONIC CORP. ("LTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:47 a.m. PST, May 30, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1634

LITHIUM IONIC CORP. ("LTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 am a.m. PST, May 30, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1635

MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the disposition of up to 80.0% of the Company's Cesar Project (the "Property") pursuant to an earn-in agreement (the "Agreement") with an arm's length purchaser (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Purchaser can earn up to 51.0% interest in the Property by making a total cash payment of $800,000 over 5 years and funding an aggregate amount of $20,000,000 of exploration expenditures within 5 years (the "First Earn-In"). Upon satisfaction of the First Earn-In, the Purchaser may elect to earn an additional 29.0% interest in the Property (for a total of 80.0% interest) by making a total cash payment of $750,000 over 5 years and funding an aggregate amount of $30,000,000 of exploration expenditures within 5 years. There is a potential 1.0% dilution royalty associated with the Agreement payable to the party that may have their position in the joint venture diluted to below 10.0%. There is an existing 0.5% NSR on certain claims on the Property.

No finder's fee is payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 13, 2024, May 16, 2024, and May 30, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1636

SOUTH PACIFIC METALS CORP. ("SPMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,500,000



Offering: 3,750,000 Listed Shares with 3,750,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.40 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.90 per warrant for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 29, 2024 and May 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1637

TURNIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. ("TTGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:34 a.m. PST, May 30, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1638

TURNIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. ("TTGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, May 30, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1639

VAL-D'OR MINING CORPORATION ("VZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Offering: $430,000 principal amount of convertible debentures convertible into 7,166,664 Listed Shares with 3,010,000 detachable warrants



Conversion Price: $0.06 per Listed Share



Maturity date: May 28, 2025



Interest rate: 6% per annum



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.07 per warrant for a period of 12 months



Finder's Commissions: Nil



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 14, 2024, May 17, 2024 and May 28, 2024.



VAL-D'OR MINING CORPORATION (« VZZ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débentures convertibles

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 mai 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier



Offre : Débentures convertibles pour un montant principal total de 430 000 $ convertible en 7 166 664 actions inscrites avec 3 010 000 bons de souscription détachables



Prix de conversion : 0,06 $ par action inscrite



Date d'échéance : Le 28 mai 2025



Taux d'intérêt : 6% par année



Termes d'exercice des bons de souscription : 0,07 $ par bon de souscription pour une période de 12 mois



Honoraire d'intermédiation : Aucun



Divulgation publique : Veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 14 mai 2024, 17 mai 2024 et 28 mai 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]