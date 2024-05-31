VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1640

INCA ONE GOLD CORP. ("INCA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 28, 2024, and the Company's press release dated May 30, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted, pending clarification of Company affairs.

BULLETIN V2024-1641

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: US$0.0125

Payable Date: July 15, 2024

Record Date: June 30, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: June 28, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-1642

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

The Company has issued a news release dated May 30, 2024, confirming the transaction, as announced on May 1, 2024, was terminated.

BULLETIN V2024-1643

Applied Graphite Technologies Corporation ("AGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $300,000.00

Offering: 2,000,000 Common Shares

Offering Price: $0.15 per Common Share

Non-Cash Commissions: N/A

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 27, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-1644

BITTERROOT RESOURCES LTD. ("BTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $270,000 Offering: 10,800,000 Listed Shares with 10,800,000 warrants attached. Offering Price: $0.025 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per warrant for a 3-year period. Non-Cash Commissions: N/A Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 1, 2024, May 28, 2024, and May 30, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1645

DLP RESOURCES INC. ("DLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 6,622,250 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 28, 2025 (as to 4,000,250 warrants)

November 1, 2025 (as to 2,622,000 warrants)

(unchanged) Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.80 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.54

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,622,250 shares with 6,622,250 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 14, 2023.

BULLETIN V2024-1646

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION ("EDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $4,000,000



Offering: 20,000,000 Listed Shares with 10,000,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.20 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.32 per warrant for a 2-year period



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 14, 2024 and May 29, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1647

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 838,143 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated May 09, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases on the following dates: May 09, 2023; June 02, 2023; July 05, 2023; August 02, 2023.

BULLETIN V2024-1648

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,367,149 shares at a deemed price of $0.0583 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated May 09, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases on the following dates: May 09, 2023; September 05, 2023; October 11, 2023; November 02, 2023.

BULLETIN V2024-1649

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 01, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $15,000 $0.10 150,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases on the following dates: June 01, 2023; July 12, 2023; August 02, 2023; September 05, 2023.

BULLETIN V2024-1650

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 350,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.0429 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 01, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $15,000 $0.0429 350,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases on the following dates: June 01, 2023; October 11, 2023; November 02, 2023; December 05, 2023.

BULLETIN V2024-1651

OMAI GOLD MINES CORP. ("OMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:52 a.m. PST, May 30, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-1652

OMAI GOLD MINES CORP. ("OMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 31, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-1653

PELANGIO EXPLORATION INC. ("PX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $500,000



Offering: 33,333,332 Listed Shares with 33,333,332 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.015 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per warrant for a 5-year period

Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 1,533,333

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a 5-year period Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated February 28, 2024, March 28, 2024 and April 16, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1654

ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION ("ROS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.08 per share to settle outstanding debt for $400,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 3, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1655

SILVER BULLET MINES CORP. ("SBMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures, Replacement

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated August 23, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture (the "Debentures") with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 11, 2022 and August 15, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $650,000 principal amount Conversion Price: Convertible into 2,166,667 units at an exercise price of $0.30 principal amount per unit until maturity. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant of the Company. Amended Conversion Price: Convertible into 6,500,00 units at an exercise price of $0.10 principal amount per unit until maturity. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant of the Company. Maturity date: February 6, 2024 Amended Maturity Date: June 30, 2024 Interest rate: 8% per annum Amended Interest Rate: 11% per annum Warrants 2,166,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,166,667 common shares Warrant Price: $0.35 exercisable for a period of four years from the closing date Number of Placees: 1 placee

All other terms of the Private Placement remain unchanged. For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated February 22, 2024 and May 14, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1656

WESTERN ALASKA MINERALS CORP. ("WAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,608,437.65 Offering: 4,012,981 subordinate voting shares with 4,012,981 subordinate share purchase warrants attached Offering Price: $0.65 per subordinate voting share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.90 per subordinate share purchase warrant for a three-year period Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) n/a 92,923

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.90 for a three-year period. Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 18, 2024, May 3, 2024, May 8, 2024 and May 14, 2024.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

