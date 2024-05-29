VANCOUVER, BC, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1607

BLUE SKY GLOBAL ENERGY CORP. ("BGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reverse Takeover-Completed, Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Friday, May 31, 2024, trading in the common shares of the Company will resume. The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since November 21, 2023, pending completion of a Reverse Take-Over.

Reverse Takeover-Completed

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Reverse Takeover ('RTO'), which includes the acquisition of (a) 50% non-operated interest in oil and gas production assets located in Northeastern British Columbia; and (b) 100% of the shares of Blue Sky Paus Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Sky Resources Ltd. that holds a Production Sharing Agreement over offshore waters in Indonesia that may be prospective for oil and gas exploration for consideration of 59,239,640 common shares at a deemed price of $0.4642. 7,070,146 common shares will be issued at closing and 52,169,494 common shares will be reserved for issuance as public distribution requirements are satisfied.

59,239,640 common shares issued pursuant to the RTO will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 1,683,174 common shares held by new Principals pursuant to the RTO will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow to be released over a 36-month period.

The Exchange has been advised that the above transaction, approved by shareholders on April 29, 2024, has been completed.

Consolidation

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on April 29, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Friday, May 31, 2024, the shares of Blue Sky Global Energy Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated March 21, 2024, which is filed on SEDAR+.

The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Extraction' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

69,693,659 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed: 60,922,814 common shares Escrow Term: 36 months

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: BGE (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 09605V 20 0 (new)

Company Contact:Mohammad Fazil, President, Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director

Company Address: #122, 234-5149 Country Hills NW, Calgary, Alberta T3A 5K8

Company Phone Number: 403-613-7310

Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1608

KUBERA GOLD CORP. ("KBRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated May 6, 2024, the Company's common shares will be split on a 1 old for 2 new basis

Effective at the opening on Friday, May 31, 2024, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a split basis. The Company is classified as a 'Gold and Silver Mining' company.

Post - Split

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

19,183,840 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 2,160,000 escrow shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: KBRA (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 50116K101 (UNCHANGED)

Common shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2024 will be mailed a direct registration advice statement with any additional common shares they are entitled to receive. The statements will be mailed on or about June 5, 2024. The push-out method will be used to effect the split.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1609

PROAM EXPLORATIONS CORPORATION ("PMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on April 30, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a two (2) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening May 31, 2024, the common shares of ProAm Explorations Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining (Non-Oil & Gas) Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

8,884,868 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: PMX (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 74266J300 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1610

VENERABLE VENTURES LTD. ("VLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on May 3, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a two (2) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening May 31, 2024, the common shares of Venerable Ventures Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

6,756,468 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: VLV (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 922641303 (NEW)

_______________________________________

24/05/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1611

CANADIAN CRITICAL MINERALS INC. ("CCMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $100,432



Offering: 2,008,648 Listed Shares with 2,008,648 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.08 per warrant for a 2-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated May 15, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1612

CENTAURUS ENERGY INC. ("CTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 22, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 108,545 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of May 30, 2024 to May 30, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1613

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD. ("FO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $6,686,750 Offering: 64,794,087 Listed Shares



Offering Price: CDN$0.1032 per Listed Share



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 18, 2024, April 22, 2024 and May 07, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1614

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 05, 2024:

Number of Units: 775,000 units



Purchase Price: $0.02 per share



Warrant: 775,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 775,000 shares



Warrant Purchase Price: $0.05 for three years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Participation N/A N/A



Finder's Fee: N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on April 08, 2024 and May 24, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1615

KINGFISHER METALS CORP. ("KFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,108,462.08



Offering: 11,391,212 Listed Shares with 5,695,606 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.175 per Listed Share



Offering: 511,111 Flow Through Shares with 255,556 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.225 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 per warrant for a two-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 3,600



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable into one share at $0.30 for a two-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated March 18, 2024, March 26, 2024, May 13, 2024 and May 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1616

LITHIUM IONIC CORP. ("LTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:17 a.m. PST, May 29, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1617

LITHIUM IONIC CORP. ("LTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, May 29, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1618

MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, May 29, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1619

MINCO CAPITAL CORP. ("MMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 24, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,245,654 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period June 3, 2024 to June 2, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Raymond James Ltd. on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1620

NIOBAY METALS INC. ("NBY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 30, 2024:

Number of Shares: 8,807,501 Québec flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per Québec flow-through share



Warrants: 4,403,751 Québec flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 4,403,751 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 per common share for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 939,286 Québec flow-through shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 100,000 Québec flow-through shares



Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $18,000 N/A 257,143 finder's warrants



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.07 for a period of 24 months.

The Company issued news releases on April 30, 2024 and May 27, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

LES MÉTAUX NIOBAY INC. (« NBY »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 mai 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 30 avril 2024 :

Nombre d'actions : 8 807 501 actions accréditives du Québec



Prix : 0,07 $ par action accréditive du Québec



Bons de souscription : 4 403 751 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 403 751 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,12 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 24 mois



Nombre de souscripteurs : 19 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :



Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions Participation total d'initiés existants: 3 939 286 actions accréditives du Québec Participation total de Groupe Pro: 1 100 000 actions accréditives du Québec



Montant total en espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 18 000 $ S/O 257 143 bons d'intermédiation

Les termes des bons d'intermédiation : Chaque bon d'intermédiation permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,07 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse daté du 30 avril 2024 et du 27 mai 2024.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1621

ONYX GOLD CORP. ("ONYX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,507,848.83 Offering: 2,269,000 Flow-Through ("FT") shares and 3,777,829 Premium FT shares Offering Price: $0.215 per FT share

$0.27 per Premium FT share Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated February 26, 2024, March 20, 2024 and March 21, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1622

SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP. ("VIPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,376,900 Offering: 23,769,000 Listed Shares, with 11,884,500 warrants attached.



Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.15 per warrant for a three-year period.



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated April 12, 2024, and May 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1623

SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC. ("SEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the convertible debentures issued pursuant to a private placement originally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective August 31, 2022 (the "Original Convertible Debentures"), the Exchange has consented to the following amendments to the Original Convertible Debentures:

Convertible Debenture: $8,873,000 principal amount of convertible debentures (Unchanged), convertible into 66,884,674 units (each, a "Unit") (New)





Each Unit consists of (i) one common share (a "Common Share") of the Company attached with one warrant (a "Warrant"), or (ii) where the issuance of such a Common Share would otherwise cause the holder directly or indirectly to hold over 9.99% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (unless a personal information form has been cleared with the Exchange) or 19.99% or more of the issued and outstanding Common Shares without having previously obtained the requisite disinterested shareholder approval to become a Control Person in accordance with applicable Exchange policies, one pre-funded warrant (a "Pre-Funded Warrant") attached with one Warrant. (New)



Conversion Term: Each $1,000 of the principal convertible into 7,538 Units (New)



Maturity Date: December 31, 2024 (Unchanged), subject to Forced Conversion Right as defined below (New)



Forced Conversion Right: At any time prior to the Maturity Date, the Company shall have the right to force the conversion of the principal amount of the Debentures into Units. (New)



Pre-Funded Warrant Terms: Each Pre-Funded Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share for a nominal amount of $0.00001, subject to certain beneficial ownership restrictions on exercise as prescribed in the Pre-Funded Warrant certificate. Each Pre-Funded Warrant will be exercisable upon issuance and will expire when exercised in full. (New)



Warrant Exercise Terms: Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase either: (i) one Common Share, or (ii) where the exercise of such Warrant would otherwise cause the holder directly or indirectly to hold over 9.99% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (unless a personal information form has been cleared with the Exchange) or 19.99% or more of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (unless disinterested shareholder approval has been obtained in accordance with applicable Exchange policies), one Pre-Funded Warrant, at a price of $0.13 per Common Share or per Pre-Funded Warrant at any time prior to July 26, 2027, subject to an acceleration right. (New)



Interest Rate: 14% per annum (Unchanged)

Further to the convertible debentures issued pursuant to a private placement originally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective September 21, 2023 (the "Original Convertible Debentures"), the Exchange has consented to the following amendments to the Original Convertible Debentures:

Convertible Debenture: $2,828,000 outstanding principal amount of convertible debentures convertible into 21,317,464 units (each, a "Unit") (New)





Each Unit consists of (i) one common share (a "Common Share") of the Company attached with 0.8 of one warrant (each whole, a "Warrant"), or (ii) where the

issuance of such a Common Share would otherwise cause the holder directly or indirectly to hold over 9.99% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares

(unless a personal information form has been cleared with the Exchange) or 19.99% or more of the issued and outstanding Common Shares without having

previously obtained the requisite disinterested shareholder approval to become a Control Person in accordance with applicable Exchange policies, one

pre-funded warrant (a "Pre-Funded Warrant") attached with 0.8 of one Warrant. (New)



Conversion Term: Each $1,000 of the principal convertible into 7,538 Units (New)



Maturity Date: September 14, 2025 (Unchanged), subject to Forced Conversion Right as defined below (New)



Forced Conversion Right: At any time prior to the Maturity Date, the Company shall have the right to force the conversion of the principal amount of the Debentures into Units. (New)



Pre-Funded Warrant Terms: Each Pre-Funded Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share for a nominal amount of $0.00001, subject to certain beneficial ownership

restrictions on exercise as prescribed in the Pre-Funded Warrant certificate. Each Pre-Funded Warrant will be exercisable upon issuance and will expire when

exercised in full. (New)



Warrant Exercise Terms: Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase either: (i) one Common Share, or (ii) where the exercise of such Warrant would otherwise cause the holder

directly or indirectly to hold over 9.99% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (unless a personal information form has been cleared with the Exchange)

or 19.99% or more of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (unless disinterested shareholder approval has been obtained in accordance with applicable

Exchange policies), one Pre-Funded Warrant, at a price of $0.13 per Common Share or per Pre-Funded Warrant at any time prior to September 14, 2028, subject

to an acceleration right. (New)



Interest Rate: 9% per annum (Unchanged)



Public Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news releases dated May 6, 2024 and May 10, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1624

STAMPEDE DRILLING INC. ("SDI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 28, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 20,137,617 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of June 3, 2024 to June 2, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Peters & Co. Limited on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 28, 2024.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1625

VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering: $941,000 principal amount of convertible debenture convertible into 3,764,000 Listed Shares with possible additional 1,882,000 detachable warrants (as defined below)



Conversion Price: $0.25 per Listed Share



Maturity date: 36 months from date of issuance



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Detachable Warrant

Exercise Terms: In the event the Company's common shares closing price prior to October 20, 2026 exceeds 100% of the Conversion Price ($0.50 per share), each such debenture holder will receive warrants to purchase 50% of the contracted number of shares at an exercise price of $0.70 per share. Maximum 1,882,000 share purchase warrants issuable to purchase 1,882,000 shares.



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 47,360







Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.25 for an 18-month period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 13, 2024 and April 11, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1626

WILTON RESOURCES INC. ("WIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,037,989.83



Offering: 2,791,767 Listed Shares with 2,791,767 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.73 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.91 per warrant for a 1-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 126,780





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.91 for a 1-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 21, 2024 and May 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]