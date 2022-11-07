TSN NOW AVAILABLE ON LG SMART TVS IN CANADA

Enjoy the biggest games from Canada's Sports Leader leading into the year-end sports season, including five months on LG

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - As the live sports calendar heats up approaching the end of the year, LG and TSN are proud to announce the availability of the TSN app on LG Smart TVs from 2018 and later. Plus, customers that have purchased select LG televisions between November 4th and December 15th, 2022, and are new TSN subscribers, can receive five months on LG.

TSN is Canada's Sports Leader and the network's deep and varied roster of live sports programming includes the CFL's Grey Cup, IIHF Women's World Championship and World Junior Championship, NFL, NBA, MLS, regional NHL coverage of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens, and Winnipeg Jets, Season of Champions Curling, FIFA World Cup™, MLB, Golf's Majors, Grand Slam Tennis, NASCAR, F1, UFC, and NCAA March Madness.

The promotion is available to new and returning TSN subscribers that have purchased select 86-inch large format 2022 LG QNED, LG NanoCell and LG UHD televisions and LG OLED G2 and C2 televisions, between November 4 and December 15, 2022.

The full list of eligible televisions is available by visiting lg-promos.com/TSN. To participate in the promotion, consumers must visit the website to register their product to receive the 5-month voucher code. The promotion can be redeemed anytime up until January 14th, 2023.

All LG Smart TV owners with models from 2018 and later can now access TSN on the TV's webOS platform by opening the TSN app using their remote or when available, by saying "TSN" into their LG Magic Remote.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a US $56-billion global innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with offices in Toronto, is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca.

About TSN

TSN is Canada's Sports Leader and provides world-class content across its industry-leading platforms including five national television feeds, TSN.ca, TSN Radio stations, and the TSN app, featuring 5G capabilities. With a broad portfolio of multimedia sports assets, TSN delivers more championship events than any broadcaster in the country. The network's deep and diverse roster of live sports programming includes the Grey Cup, IIHF World Junior Championship, Spengler Cup, Hockey Canada events, CFL, NFL, NBA, MLS, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, Season of Champions Curling, FIFA World Cup™, UEFA EURO, MLB, Golf's Majors, Grand Slam Tennis, NASCAR, F1, UFC, and NCAA March Madness. TSN comes from Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and Out-of-Home. More information about TSN is available at TSN.ca

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

For further information: Media Contacts: LG Electronics Canada, Inc., Shari Balga, C: 647-261-3603, [email protected]; Bell Media, Rob Duffy, C: 416-802-3319, [email protected]