Featuring a contemporary, minimalist design, the LG Massage Recliner effortlessly blends aesthetic and function for elevated at home wellness

TORONTO, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Already turning heads with its award-winning design, LG Electronics Canada, Inc. (LG) is proud to announce the general availability of the LG Massage Recliner in Canada. A Red Dot Design Award winner, the at home massage recliner seamlessly blends contemporary minimalist design with advanced massage technology that includes seven lifestyle-tailored massage program cycles.

Elevate your space and your self-care with the LG Massage Recliner. (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)

Contemporary Minimalist Design

The LG Massage Recliner boasts a sleek, modern silhouette that effortlessly complements any décor. Available in Cozy Beige and Cozy Brown faux leather finishes, the massage recliner's sleek silhouette elevates any living space. Recognizing the increasing demand for multifunctional furniture, the LG Massage Recliner features an innovative 2-in-1 Ottoman™. This versatile piece seamlessly integrates as a footrest for ultimate relaxation or, when inverted, transforms into a convenient mini table with integrated storage.

Advanced Massage Technology

More than just a beautiful piece of furniture, the LG Massage Recliner is engineered to melt away stress and promote deep relaxation. Users can experience the benefits of professional massage techniques with its realistic 3D massage technology, featuring 3-axis movements that mimic the hands of a skilled therapist. Users can choose from seven lifestyle-tailored programs designed to address specific needs, including work fatigue relief, vitality boost, and Swedish massage. The recliner also offers six unique massage motions, including kneading, tapping, and acupressure, for a customized massage experience. The included wireless remote control provides intuitive access to all massage functions, enabling users to effortlessly customize their relaxation experience.

To ensure optimal comfort and targeted massage, the LG Massage Recliner features an ergonomic design including automatic shoulder height detection, adapting to individual body types for users to enjoy, with 135 degrees of recline. Further, its integrated heating function enhances the therapeutic benefits of massage with soothing heat therapy in the lower back area.

A Multi-Sensory Experience

Tuning into other senses, the LG Massage Recliner features built-in Bluetooth speakers, that helps users relax to their favourite music or podcasts. For those who prefer a quiet atmosphere, the recliner boasts a whisper-quiet operation, with a low-noise design (35dB)1, so that users can enjoy a massage any time of day or night without disturbing others.

The LG Massage Recliner, with its contemporary design and state-of-the-art technology, embodies LG's commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and functionality. It's a great choice for those seeking a minimalist and modern aesthetic in their home.

For more information on the LG Massage Recliner, including pricing and availability please visit LG.ca.

About LG Electronics Canada, Inc.

LG Electronics Canada, Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a global sales innovator in technology and manufacturing headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, is comprised of three business units - Home Appliances Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, and Eco Solution. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, visit lg.ca.

________________________ 1 Intertek verified LG internal test result on August 2023, the average noise for each cycle (Full body, Vitality, and Swedish) was below 35dB (Sound Pressure Level). The results may be different depending on the environment.

