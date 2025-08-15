LG invites Canadians to spread the Life's Good message by creating and sharing songs that bring optimism to others

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada, Inc. (LG Canada) wants to strike a chord with Canadians with the launch of the Optimism Meter – a new initiative designed to amplify and track the power of optimism. LG believes that choosing optimism makes Life Good and the Optimism Meter underscores this belief.

LG invites Canadians to share the Life’s Good message by creating personalized songs for others that fuel the Optimism Meter, unlocking a $25,000 donation to the MLSE Foundation to help youth reach their full potential. (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)

Research shows a strong connection between music and positive emotions with more than 60% of participants in a recent survey identifying music as their most frequently used non-pharmacological cognitive enhancer.1 With this, LG invites Canadians to contribute to the Optimism Meter, and move the meter, by creating a personalized song, and sharing it with someone special using its new AI music tool, Radio Optimism. Every track shared with #OptimismWins, #LifesGood, and #RadioOptimism fuels the Optimism Meter and helps unlock a $25,000 donation to benefit the MLSE Foundation.

"Music isn't just background sound – it's one of the most powerful emotional tools we have. Whether we're trying to shake off a bad mood, calm our nerves, or tap into joy, people instinctively turn to music to regulate how they feel," commented Dr. Frank A. Russo, Cognitive Neuroscientist and Director of the Science of Music, Auditory Research and Technology (SMART) Lab. "It helps us understand our emotions and express what words can't. But perhaps just as important, music connects us to others. Singing or listening together can synchronize heart rates and even brain activity, fostering empathy and trust. Research has shown that music can reduce stress hormones like cortisol, boost bonding hormones like oxytocin, and make us feel closer – especially when we share a musical experience with others. At a neurological level, music activates the same reward circuits in the brain as food, and social connection. This might explain why surveys have consistently found that music is one of the most common non-prescription strategies for managing mood. Music helps us feel better, together."

A global study from LG reveals similar findings. In fact, one-third of Canadians polled believe sharing feelings through emotional content [such as music] and media is one of the most necessary ways to build meaningful connections and ultimately fuel optimism.2

This belief is supported by the understanding that having shared musical experiences, even when asynchronous, can allow people to appreciate their common humanity.3 Furthermore, the act of engaging with music together can release oxytocin, promoting social bonding.4

Radio Optimism transforms this concept into an interactive platform where participants can create and send personalized songs to their loved ones. Users can easily create new songs using AI-powered tools, which are thoroughly trained on a curated music dataset. These tools interpret user prompts to produce unique musical pieces and generate matching album art, providing an engaging and personalized experience. Once generated, these songs can be sent to recipients to deepen their connection and be shared online for others to discover worldwide.

Canadians can participate in the Optimism Meter by:

Sharing how music fuels their optimism on social media using #OptimismWins #LifesGood #RadioOptimism

Creating and sharing personalized songs with Radio Optimism using #RadioOptimism #LifesGood #OptimismWins

Visiting LG.ca to learn more about the campaign and track the progress of the Optimism Meter.

Every comment, post, and song shared with the campaign hashtags will contribute to the Optimism Meter, and unlock various milestones, culminating in a $25,000 donation to the MLSE Foundation.

Focused on helping youth reach their full potential through sport, MLSE Foundation helps young people facing barriers thrive by providing free access to programs that support physical health, mental well-being, education, and career readiness. One standout program is the dance program at MLSE LaunchPad that empowers young girls through movement and music. With mentorship from North Side Crew, the Toronto Raptors dance team, and a recent showcase win, the program continues to inspire confidence, creativity, and connection.

The Optimism Meter is more than just a campaign; it's an invitation to celebrate the joy of music, connect with others, and make a positive impact on communities across Canada. Together, let's spread the good vibes and show that Life's Good when #OptimismWins!

Learn more and join the movement at LG.ca.

About LG Electronics Canada, Inc.

LG Electronics Canada, Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a global sales innovator in technology and manufacturing headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, is comprised of three business units - Home Appliances Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, and Eco Solution. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, visit lg.ca.

_______________________________________ 1 Soares, J. M., & Barbosa, M. (2024). The use of pharmacological and non-pharmacological cognitive enhancers in the Portuguese population.

Performance Enhancement & Health, 12(1), 100274. 2 Focaldata, Fieldwork conducted from April 29 to May 1, 2025. Sample Size: 5,000 participants across US, UK, Australia, India and Canada,

with 1,000 participants in each market, and nationally representative splits by age, gender and region. 3Good, A., Peets, K. F., Choma, B. L., & Russo, F. A. (2022). Singing foreign songs promotes shared common humanity in elementary school children.

Journal of Applied Social Psychology, 52(12), 1158–1171. https://doi.org/10.1111/jasp.12934 4 Good, A., & Russo, F. A. (2022). Changes in mood, oxytocin, and cortisol following group and individual singing: A pilot study. Psychology

of Music, 50(4), 1340–1347. https://doi.org/10.1177/03057356211057967

