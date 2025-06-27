MLSE AND LG ELECTRONICS CANADA UNVEIL THE LG | WEST CLUB

A new Premier Fan Experience is officially open at BMO Field

TORONTO, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada, in partnership with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), is proud to announce the official unveiling of the LG | West Club – a new premium destination at BMO Field offering fans an elevated matchday experience that combines innovation and entertainment.

The LG | West Club is a new immersive space where Toronto FC fans can explore the latest LG technology and connect with the excitement of the game like never before.

Located at Gate 5 inside BMO Field, the LG | West Club welcomes guests into a modern, thoughtfully designed lounge featuring:

A hands-on gaming zone powered by LG UltraGear, letting fans test their skills in a high-performance virtual soccer experience

LG Massage recliners for a pre- or post-game recharge

The LG Studio Styler Steam Closet, perfect for keeping fan gear fresh

LG QNED Smart TVs are prominent throughout the lounge so fans won't miss any of the action

A curated selection of food and crafted beverages

"We're bringing our 'Life's Good' philosophy to life through the LG | West Club, in a way that connects directly with fans by creating a unique experience that enables them to interact with our technology on game days," said Hugo (Hojin) Choi, CEO of LG Electronics Canada. "Whether it's through immersive gaming or recharging pre- or post- game, the LG | West Club is a space that reflects the spirit of Toronto FC and our commitment to innovation."

"We are proud to build on our partnership with LG to offer fans a brand-new interactive space that elevates their match experience to new heights," said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, MLSE. "The LG | West Club brings together innovation with TFC's unique culture to create a premium space that delivers the ultimate fan experience."

The LG | West Club will be open for Toronto FC and Argos home games throughout the season, offering season ticket holders access to an exclusive space in the stadium. With the integration of LG's award-winning products and a welcoming, stylish atmosphere, fans can expect more than just a game – they can expect an experience.

