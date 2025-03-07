Tsleil-Waututh Nation and the Government of Canada sign a Reconciliation Agreement

səlilwətaɬ (TSLEIL-WAUTUTH NATION), DISTRICT OF NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Chief Jen Thomas of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation and the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, marked a significant milestone towards strengthening their Nation-to-Nation relationship.

Meeting in the Tsleil-Waututh community, they signed a new Reconciliation Agreement as an incremental step towards reconciliation. The Agreement sets out a process for future discussions and negotiations on topics of shared interest to the Tsleil-Waututh Nation and Canada. Building on a Letter of Understanding (LOU) signed in 2017, it re-commits the Parties to continue working together on a Nation-to-Nation basis, guided by core principles including the recognition of Tsleil-Waututh Nation's section 35 rights within the Territory, and a shared commitment to implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Representatives of Tsleil-Waututh Nation and Crown-Indigenous Relations developed the Agreement through their established Recognition of Indigenous Rights and Self-Determination negotiation table. The Agreement follows other agreements between Tsleil-Waututh Nation and Canada that are focused on cooperation and partnership on environmental management in the Burrard Inlet, including the Agreement on Collaborative Decision Making Regarding Disposal at Sea (2018), and the Burrard Inlet Environmental Science and Stewardship Agreement (2021).

Canada supports the goal of advancing Tsleil-Waututh Nation's interests, including recognition of their traditional role as stewards of Burrard Inlet, as well as a commitment to the ongoing collaborative process of reconciliation. The Reconciliation Agreement is a tangible example of how Canada is working in partnership with Indigenous Peoples to deliver results. It is also another example of how Canada is upholding its commitment to advance on Action Plan Measures included in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

Quotes

"My hands are raised to the Government of Canada and our Tsleil-Waututh Nation representatives for coming together to prioritize building our relationship, which is a step forward in the journey towards reconciliation. There are outstanding issues of reconciliation and jurisdiction between Canda and TWN that need to be addressed, and this agreement provides the vehicle for resolution. TWN has always held inherent jurisdiction and authority within our territory—This Agreement sets the table for future negotiations regarding matters related to Tsleil-Waututh Nation rights and title in our ancestral lands and waters within our traditional territory and upholds the standards of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. This step will bring mutual benefits and support a thriving future for the next seven generations."

Chief Jen Thomas

səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation)

"Canada's relationship with Tsleil-Waututh Nation is important. Today, by signing this Agreement, we are signaling our mutual support for a new Nation-to-Nation relationship and the terms under which we will explore and negotiate matters of mutual interest. I appreciate the leadership of Tsleil-Waututh Nation and the hard work of the negotiators in moving this draft agreement forward."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

Quick facts

About səlilwətaɬ Tsleil-Waututh Nation

səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation) are known as People of the Inlet. səlilwətaɬ is a Coast Salish Nation whose territory centres around Burrard Inlet in the Greater Vancouver region. Tsleil-Waututh people carry a Sacred Trust, a responsibility, to care for and restore traditional territory to its former state. Today, Tsleil-Waututh is more than 600 people strong and growing. The community draws on knowledge from ancestors to remedy past wrongs, reclaim territory and traditions, and advance into a bright future. For more information on the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, visit https://twnation.ca/our-story

