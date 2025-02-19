TSAY KEH DENE NATION TERRITORY, BC, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is providing over $11 million to the Tsay Keh Dene Nation to support key priorities identified by the Nation, including economic development, governance, community development, wellness and other socio-economic opportunities.

The funding announced today is part of a Grant Agreement that was signed on March 15, 2024, by Tsay Keh Dene Nation and the Government of Canada. By investing directly in the priorities set by the Nation, this agreement supports Tsay Keh Dene's path to self-governance and a future treaty.

This funding is already making a difference, helping Tsay Keh Dene Nation tackle urgent needs like housing, strengthening governance, and creating new economic opportunities. Together, Canada and Tsay Keh Dene Nation are taking concrete steps toward a renewed relationship based on respect, cooperation and partnership. As we take an incremental approach to achieving a comprehensive Treaty, this Grant Agreement is a step towards supporting longer-term goals of self-governance and self-reliance.

Quotes

"Tsay Keh Dene has struggled for decades with the shameful legacy of colonization in Canada in all of its forms. The agreement with Canada for granting funding is a significant step in empowering Tsay Keh Dene to gradually overcome some of the glaring socio-economic gaps and challenges faced by Tsay Keh Dene because of this legacy."

Chief Johnny Pierre

Tsay Keh Dene Nation

"This agreement reflects our commitment to repairing past injustices and building a true Nation-to-Nation relationship. By supporting Tsay Keh Dene Nation's vision for governance, community wellness, and economic development, we are laying the groundwork for lasting success. I look forward to continuing this important work together."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

Tsay Keh Dene's traditional territory is located in the north-central region of British Columbia , and their main community is on Finlay River Indian Reserve No. 6.

has a registered population of 522 members. Tsay Keh Dene entered the British Columbia Treaty Process in 1994 and is currently in Stage 4 (Agreement-in-Principle) of the British Columbia Treaty Process.

Associated links

