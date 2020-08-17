Ts'uubaa-asatx Nation starts construction of new marina business

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Community-driven development projects help build healthier, more sustainable communities while promoting the creation of good jobs and long-term economic prosperity. The Government of Canada is working in partnership with First Nation, Inuit and Métis to support communities' pursuit of economic opportunities and increase Indigenous participation in Canada's overall economy.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, congratulates Ts'uubaa-asatx Nation for the start of the construction of a new marina in their community. The Government of Canada provided $300,000 to support the construction of the marina and related amenities; such as a pathway, a swimming float, storage sheds, seating, landscaping, signage and art.

The marina has been long identified as an economic and cultural development opportunity for the Ts'uubaa-asatx Nation. In recent years, the Nation has enhanced the beach with landscaping, a totem pole carving documenting its history, seating, bathroom facilities, a day-use dock, and connected water and sanitary sewer systems to the Town of Lake Cowichan's municipal system. The marina will promote economic development on the reserve and create jobs and new opportunities. The construction will create 48 direct jobs, and the marina will provide permanent jobs for another five people.

Quotes

"The Ts'uubaa-asatx Nation has been steadily working towards building this marina, which has the potential to create even more economic activity and new opportunities through the years. Canada is pleased to invest in this project that is creating jobs and contributing to the growth and well-being of the community."

The Honourable Marc Miller , P.C., M.P.

Minister of Indigenous Services

"The construction of this marina will provide a great opportunity for Ts'uubaa-asatx to not only expand on their tourism-related businesses, to transform the waterfront development and provide a key amenity for a new residential development by the name of North Shore Estates. North Shore Estates will see the creation of 23 residential lots in its first phase, with upwards of 80 units in subsequent phases. This waterfront development will spur further growth in other sectors and move Ts'uubaa-asatx towards greater economic stability. The funding received from ISC will be instrumental in supporting the goal of economic self-sufficiency for the Nation."

Councillor Melanie Livingstone

Ts'uubaa-asatx Nation

Quick Facts

Ts'uubaa-asatx Nation is located near Lake Cowichan, BC .

. Ts'uubaa-asatx Nation anticipates the development will generate $3 million in economic benefits to the community over eight years.

in economic benefits to the community over eight years. The Government of Canada provided funding through the Community Opportunity Readiness Program (CORP)

provided funding through the Community Opportunity Readiness Program (CORP) CORP funding helps First Nations and Inuit communities develop business plans, expand existing Indigenous-led businesses, and launch new Indigenous-led start-ups.

Associated Links

Ts'uubaa-asatx Nation (formerly known as Lake Cowichan First Nation)

Community Opportunity Readiness Program

