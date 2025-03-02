TORONTO, March 2, 2025 /CNW/ - A new executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump to launch a s. 232 (National Security) investigation into wood products imported into the United States is a direct threat to Canadian softwood lumber and downstream wood products, placing thousands of jobs across Canada at risk.

"To suggest our lumber and byproducts are a threat to American security is ludicrous but Trump is going back to his playbook to twist regulations to continue sustained attacks on the Canadian softwood industry and the jobs that depend on it," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Trump wood product investigation threatens Canadian softwood / Fight for Forestry Jobs logo (CNW Group/Unifor)

The new trade investigation could add new tariffs on Canadian lumber in addition to the existing 14.5% combined duties on Canadian softwood lumber and the threatened 25% tariffs on all Canadian good scheduled to come into effect on March 4, 2025.

"The existing unjustified duties have already hurt our industry, resulting in job loss and production slowdowns. Now Trump aims to pile tariff on top of tariff to further weaken our forestry sector with the goal to price our industry out of existence," said Unifor Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier.

As the largest supplier of imported lumber to the U.S., any additional tariffs will disproportionately affect Canada and Canadian workers.

"The reality is the U.S. needs to import lumber, and tariffs will further drive-up prices on American consumers, particularly home-buyers," added Cloutier.

Unifor has called for swift retaliation with dollar-for-dollar tariffs in response to any U.S. tariffs and for industrial policies to strategically manage national resources.

"It's clear the attacks from Trump will keep coming so Canada must have responses in place while taking simultaneous action to safeguard and develop our industries to protect good paying jobs," said Payne.

