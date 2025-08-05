MONTREAL, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - LGI Healthcare Solutions, a Canadian leader at the heart of critical healthcare infrastructure, proudly announces its triple win at the 2025 Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence, a prestigious global recognition program celebrating the innovations shaping the future of technology. With over 1,500 submissions from 36 countries, and entries evaluated by 150+ expert judges, LGI's achievement stands as a true peer-validated recognition of excellence and impact.

LGI took home New Product of the Year in Healthcare Technology for LGI Workforce Pro, a unified platform that integrates scheduling, payroll, and HR to meet the operational complexities of 24/7 healthcare staffing environments

Adopted by many prestigious Canadian universities, LGI Education earned the New Product of the Year in Educational Technology award. This cloud-based healthcare learner management platform now supports competency-based medical education (CBME) frameworks through brand new customizable digital workflows.

Marking the third major recognition, the team behind LGI Emergency Redirection received the Technology Team of the Year honor for its work expanding a Canadian-born innovation to Europe. The solution, which redirects non-urgent patients to alternate care settings in under 40 seconds, was successfully launched in Switzerland in 2023.

"These awards align perfectly with our vision: be recognized as a strategic partner in shaping the future of high-performing healthcare systems," said Michel Desgagné, President and CEO of LGI. "Whether it's optimizing workforce management, emergency care, or medical training, our decades of experience and technical expertise are redefining what's possible."

About LGI Healthcare Solutions

LGI Healthcare Solutions provides healthcare facilities with a comprehensive portfolio of software solutions that are vital to their critical infrastructure, offering reliable support for essential daily operations. Deeply rooted in Canada for over 40 years, we also serve healthcare facilities internationally, including in the United States, Australia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and France.

