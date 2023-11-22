Trez Capital debt and equity programs focus on resilient debt and equity assets

Q3 2023 Highlights

Stuart MacFarland was appointed Senior Managing Director, Head of Origination, Southeastern United States at Trez Capital

Equity project, Waller Adams in Houston, Texas closed in September 2023

closed in Trez Capital Private Real Estate Fund Trust (TPREF) has a portfolio that includes interests in over $2 billion of completed project values.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Trez Capital, one of North America's leading non-bank commercial real estate lenders and asset managers, is continuing to find quality debt and equity real estate investments in key regions across Canada and the United States. With offices throughout North America, Trez Capital has $5.3 billion CAD in assets under management (AUM) and has funded over 1,700 transactions totalling more than C$17.5 billion since its inception in 1997.

Corporate Updates – Expansion in Florida

Stuart MacFarland has been appointed Senior Managing Director and Head of Origination for Southeastern U.S. at Trez Capital, where he oversees the Miami office and a team of originators. Stuart is dedicated to expanding the firm's footprint in the Southeast region.

Debt Funds Updates

Trez Capital financed several projects in key regions in Q3 2023. Three financings were with a long-time repeat sponsor, all are class-A multi-family gated communities, each uniquely positioned to meet market demands.

In Ruskin, Tampa MSA, Florida the first project is in an area that had 66.3% population growth from 2010 to 2020. With a focus on single-family and rental housing, the project anticipates catering to young families and seniors. The second project in Union City, Atlanta MSA, Fulton County, GA, is situated within a 30-minute drive to Downtown Atlanta, boasting proximity to the world's busiest airport and multiple Georgia State University and luxury car dealerships. Lastly, the project in Georgetown, Austin MSA, Texas, is situated where 29.0% of residents are over 65, appealing to this demographic with four golf courses within six miles.

All three projects exemplify a commitment to delivering high-quality housing units within key regions with population and job growth.

Equity Investments Program Update

Since 2013, Trez Capital has provided investors with real estate equity investment opportunities and the program's most recent achievement includes closing the Waller Adams project in Houston and the extension of the Canyons South project, called the Canyons Far South project, in Denver which were offered through Trez Capital Opportunity Funds (TOFs).

Trez Capital is proud to announce the successful closing of Waller Adams, a strategic lot development project in Houston, Texas. The 528-acre tract will be transformed into 1,087 lots and 342 lots as pods, across four phases, catering to diverse market demands with 100% pre-sale for Phase One and Two lots. The project will span a 7.5-year investment period with the closing in September 2023. Waller Adams offers a diverse lot mix for optionality and to meet affordability demands in the market.

Canyons Far South is an extension of the 968-lot Canyons South project, purchased by Hines and Trez Capital (HT Canyons South LP) in May 2018 in Castle Rock, Denver MSA, Colorado. The new project spans 450 acres of prime land and is strategically poised for a high-yield return with an additional 474 single-family lots. Denver continues to see an influx in population growth since 2020 and is a top 10 fastest-growing MSA in the U.S., and Castle Rock's population has grown by approximately 66.7% from 2010 to 2023. It is a sought-after location due to its access to employment hubs, high-end living and recreational activities.

Trez Capital Private Real Estate Fund Trust (TPREF)

The fund was launched on August 31, 2021, and became RRSP eligible on January 1, 2023, and currently has more than $290 million in AUM. The portfolio includes interests in over $2B of completed project value.

Overall, the fund has 31 investments focused on residential and self-storage assets in growing regions across the Sunbelt.

