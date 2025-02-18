VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Trez Capital, a leader in North American commercial real estate investments, reports its Q4 2024 results, highlighting resilient performance, strategic leadership advancements and continued growth amid an evolving market landscape. With assets under management (AUM) surpassing $5.7 billion CAD, the Firm has funded over $20.5 billion CAD in commercial real estate (CRE) loans since inception.

Investment Update

Trez Capital closed out Q4 2024 with resilient fund performance, strategic portfolio shifts and expansion into high-growth markets. Amid easing interest rates and improving real estate fundamentals, the Firm leveraged its expertise to drive value across both debt and equity CRE investments.

The Firm's debt funds maintained stable monthly distributions, benefiting from a lower interest rate environment and active loan repayments. New financings in industrial and residential projects across Texas, Alberta and Arizona reinforced portfolio resilience.





, and reinforced portfolio resilience. Trez Capital expanded its footprint in high-growth United States (U.S.) markets, including Texas , Arizona , Colorado and Washington, D.C. , particularly in residential development, where demand remains robust.

The closing of the Firm's largest U.S. Equity Opportunity Fund – Trez Capital U.S. Opportunity Fund #8 (TOF VIII) – announced in December 2024 marked a significant milestone, with nearly half of the Fund already deployed into high-demand residential lot development projects.





marked a significant milestone, with nearly half of the Fund already deployed into high-demand residential lot development projects. Trez Capital Private Real Estate Fund Trust (TPREF) strengthened its positioning by investing in Furst Ranch ( Dallas-Fort Worth ), a major lot development project. The Fund also divested its self-storage portfolio, reallocating capital to higher-growth residential and mixed-use development opportunities.

Leadership Advancements

Post quarter, the Firm announced advancements to its leadership team, strengthening its position in the marketplace and driving its strategic vision forward. John Maragliano was appointed Co-Chief Executive Officer alongside John D. Hutchinson, while continuing in his role as Chief Financial Officer.

Co-CEOs John Hutchinson and John Maragliano jointly stated, "Our focus has always been on delivering solid, risk-adjusted returns to our investors, and 2024 was a demonstration of that commitment. As we look ahead, we are encouraged by strong growth prospects – particularly in the residential, retail and industrial markets – due to a shortage of supply coupled with attractive deployment opportunities from repeat borrowers. Our collective experience, long-term relationships, and deep understanding of these markets are our strategic advantage and position us for further long-term value creation for our investors. We are confident in our ability to navigate and prosper in the evolving landscape, building on positive momentum in 2025."

Additional updates to the executive leadership team include Christian Skogen assuming the role of Chief Investment Officer and Keiju Yamasaki being appointed Chief Credit Officer. These changes align with Trez Capital's focus on disciplined risk management, innovative investment strategies and operational excellence.

The executive leadership team ("ELT") guiding the Firm's daily operations comprises John Hutchinson, John Maragliano, Christian Skogen, John Creswell, and Alec Barry, with Darren Esser now joining the ELT after serving the Firm since 2020.

2025 Outlook: Opportunities Amid Policy Changes and Evolving Markets

Trez Capital enters 2025 with strong momentum, supported by a stabilizing economic backdrop and emerging opportunities in key markets. In Canada, moderating inflation and interest rate cuts are expected to support housing demand, while in the United States (U.S.), resilient job growth and improving transaction activity signal renewed confidence in CRE.

"Looking to the future, our priority is to identify and capitalize on the highest-value opportunities that align with our strategic objectives and strengths, all while maintaining our unwavering commitment to prudent risk management," said John Maragliano, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer. "In a rapidly changing market, we are poised to adapt and innovate, ensuring we consistently deliver value and results to our investors."

About Trez Capital

Founded in 1997, Trez Capital is a diversified real estate investment Firm and preeminent provider of commercial real estate debt and equity financing solutions in Canada and the United States. Trez Capital offers private and institutional investors strategies to invest in a variety of opportunistic, fully secured mortgage investment funds, syndication offerings and real estate joint-venture investments; and provides property developers with quick approvals on flexible short- to mid-term financing.

With offices across North America, Trez Corporate Group has over $5.7* billion CAD in assets under management and has funded over 1,800 transactions totalling more than $20.5 billion CAD since inception. For more information, visit www.trezcapital.com. (*As at Q4 2024, Trez Corporate Group AUM includes assets held by all Trez-related entities).

For further information, please contact: [email protected]