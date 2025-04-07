Trez Capital Announces Sale of Nine Master-Planned Communities to Starwood Capital Group

Developed in partnership with Hines, the total portfolio includes eleven Texas-based communities yielding 16,000 residential lots and 600 acres of commercial land.

VANCOUVER, BC and DALLAS, Texas, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Trez Capital, a leader in North American commercial real estate investments, is pleased to announce the sale of a portfolio of Master-Planned Communities. The acquired portfolio consists of 11 projects developed by Hines, a global real estate investment firm – nine of the 11 projects were developed in joint-venture between Trez Capital and Hines. All projects are currently in advanced stages of development and are located in the Dallas, Houston and Austin metropolitan areas of Texas. The sale to Starwood Capital Group (and its affiliates)—a global private investment firm with properties invested across all major real estate asset classes—was completed in partnership with Hines, Trez Capital, Caravel Ventures, Bloomfield Homes, Sumitomo Forestry, and GMcivil. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"This transaction highlights the strength of our strategic approach in identifying and executing high-quality real estate investments in key growth markets," said John D. Hutchinson, Co-CEO & Global Head of Origination at Trez Capital. "Our partnership with Hines has been instrumental in advancing these developments, and the sale to Starwood reflects the continued demand for well-located Master-Planned Communities in today's evolving market."

The portfolio sale is representative of Trez Capital's investment strategy and highlights the Firm's ability to execute and exit high-quality residential development opportunities in strong U.S. growth markets.

Since 2013, Trez Capital has provided investors access to opportunistic real estate equity investments. Investors can participate through the Firm's open-ended investment fund, Trez Capital Private Real Estate Trust Fund (TPREF), or via its close-ended series of investment offerings, Trez Capital U.S. Opportunity Funds (TOFs); to date, eight successful TOF offerings have been brought to market between 2015 and 2025. The Firm proactively identifies investment opportunities in key asset classes and high-growth geographic markets across North America, including single-family lot development and multi-family housing in high-demand regions supported by population and job growth.

"The equity program at Trez Capital continues to build momentum, driven by strong market fundamentals and sustained demand for housing," said Sam Salloway, Senior Managing Director, Head of Equity Investments, Trez Capital. "Years ago, we recognized the growing housing shortage in the U.S. Sunbelt and strategically decided to focus on residential real estate. That foresight has positioned us well as migration trends, job growth and favourable economic conditions continue to fuel demand in tax-friendly, high-growth states. We remain committed to identifying data-driven investment opportunities in markets with strong fundamentals, with select development partners, ensuring the best possible outcomes for our investors."

For over 25 years, Trez Capital has built a reputation for delivering innovative financing and investment solutions, successfully identifying and executing commercial real estate (CRE) investment opportunities in major markets throughout Canada and the United States.

About Trez Capital

Founded in 1997, Trez Capital is a diversified real estate investment Firm and preeminent provider of commercial real estate debt and equity financing solutions in Canada and the United States. Trez Capital offers private and institutional investors strategies to invest in a variety of opportunistic, fully secured mortgage investment funds, syndication offerings and real estate joint-venture investments; and provides property developers with quick approvals on flexible short- to mid-term financing.

With offices across North America, Trez Corporate Group has over $5.7* billion CAD in assets under management and has funded over 1,800 transactions totalling more than $20.5 billion CAD since inception. For more information, visit www.trezcapital.com. (*As at Q4 2024, Trez Corporate Group AUM includes assets held by all Trez-related entities).

SOURCE Trez Capital

For more information contact: [email protected].