VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Trez Capital, one of North America's leading private real estate investment firms, announced its results for the first quarter of 2025. Entering 2025 with renewed market optimism, the Firm maintained stable performance across both its debt and equity investment platforms. This continued momentum reflects a disciplined investment strategy and longstanding relationships with experienced development partners and borrowers.

Debt Funds

Trez Capital's debt funds continued to deliver consistent returns and maintain stable net asset values (NAVs), underpinned by high-quality loans in resilient residential markets with strong fundamentals. A total of 10 new transactions were closed in Q1 2025, representing $400 million CAD in loan commitments. These investments reflect the Firm's focus on delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns while replicating its trademark approach to financing with discipline, speed, innovation and integrity.

In a strategic move to expand its product suite to meet investor and advisor demand, the Firm successfully launched Trez Capital Yield U.S. (CAD) Limited Partnership ("TCYP U.S. CAD") on February 28, 2025. An exclusive offering for Canadian corporate investors, the fund mirrors Trez Capital Yield Trust U.S. (CAD) investment strategy, focusing on opportunistic, short-term commercial financing in core U.S. markets, primarily targeting residential projects in the U.S. Sunbelt.

Equity Investments

Trez Capital's equity platform entered 2025 with strong momentum, building on a proven track record of disciplined execution in high-growth U.S. markets. Activity during the quarter was concentrated in residential development, particularly single-family and multi-family projects in regions that continue to benefit from strong in-migration, job creation and a structural housing undersupply.

"We're seeing strong fundamentals driving long-term demand in our core U.S. residential markets," said Christian Skogen, Chief Investment Officer. "In a market shaped by macroeconomic disruption, we're focused on projects with experienced, repeat borrowers who have a proven track record navigating various cycles. We're taking a cautious approach in Canada and remain highly selective with new U.S. opportunities that align with our disciplined investment strategy."

Strategic Outlook

Stabilizing interest rates and improving financing conditions have supported the Firm's focus on high-demand U.S. markets like Texas and Arizona, where housing shortages and robust job growth create compelling opportunities.

"Trez Capital is well-positioned to capitalize on persistent housing shortages and resilient residential rental demand across our core markets," said John Maragliano, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. "We remain focused on high quality lending and development opportunities that align with our long-term view of the underlying market fundamentals that deliver value for our investors."

About Trez Capital

Founded in 1997, Trez Capital is a diversified real estate investment Firm and preeminent provider of commercial real estate debt and equity financing solutions in Canada and the United States. Trez Capital offers private and institutional investors strategies to invest in a variety of opportunistic, fully secured mortgage investment funds, syndication offerings and real estate joint-venture investments; and provides property developers with quick approvals on flexible short- to mid-term financing.

With offices across North America, Trez Corporate Group has over $5.7* billion CAD in assets under management and has funded over 1,800 transactions totalling more than $20.5 billion CAD since inception. For more information, visit www.trezcapital.com. (*As at Q1 2025, Trez Corporate Group AUM includes assets held by all Trez-related entities).

