"Since founding Trez Capital in 1997, I have always believed in surrounding myself with exceptional people who bring unique perspectives and skills to the team," said Morley Greene, Founder & Executive Chairman and former CEO. "The transitions we are announcing today reflect years of careful planning and the incredible talent we have assembled. As my role has evolved, taking on more mentorship and strategic guidance, I am proud that the relationships, values and vision that built Trez Capital remain deeply ingrained in our DNA. I am confident this outstanding leadership team will advance the Firm into an exciting next chapter."

"With seasoned leadership in place, Trez Capital is ready to capitalize on new opportunities and deliver even greater value to our stakeholders," said John Hutchinson, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Global Head of Origination, who has led the Firm's debt and equity origination business since 2010. "Our focus remains on fostering innovation, delivering results and maintaining the trusted relationships that define our success."

As part of this strategic transition, changes to Trez Capital's existing leadership team will reflect:

John Maragliano , who has led strategic planning and transformed the Firm's operations and finance since 2021, now serves as Co-Chief Executive Officer alongside John Hutchinson , and continues as Chief Financial Officer.

, who has led strategic planning and transformed the Firm's operations and finance since 2021, now serves as Co-Chief Executive Officer alongside , and continues as Chief Financial Officer. Christian Skogen assumes the role of Chief Investment Officer, reflecting his comprehensive leadership in all aspects of investment management since joining the Firm as Chief Risk Officer in 2021.

assumes the role of Chief Investment Officer, reflecting his comprehensive leadership in all aspects of investment management since joining the Firm as Chief Risk Officer in 2021. Keiju Yamasaki is appointed to Chief Credit Officer, overseeing risk and underwriting functions after serving as Global Head of Credit Risk & Underwriting since 2021.

is appointed to Chief Credit Officer, overseeing risk and underwriting functions after serving as Global Head of Credit Risk & Underwriting since 2021. Dean Kirkham departs the organization as Co-Chief Executive Officer & President after serving the Firm since 2016 to pursue the next chapter in his career.

"I am honoured and excited to lead Trez Capital alongside John Hutchinson, supported by our exceptional team as we position the Firm to capitalize on improving economic conditions and strong growth prospects," said John Maragliano, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer. "As Co-CEO, I am focused on leading Trez Capital's strategy to maximize the performance of our funds and drive the execution of innovative products to meet the growing needs of our investors."

The executive leadership team ("ELT") guiding the Firm's daily operations comprises John Hutchinson, John Maragliano, Christian Skogen, John Creswell, and Alec Barry, with Darren Esser now joining the ELT after serving the Firm since 2020. Together, their collective expertise ensures Trez Capital is well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the market while maintaining a dedicated focus on delivering exceptional results for borrowers and investors alike.

"These transitions underscore Trez Capital's commitment to building and sustaining a leadership team that embodies the core values and vision established in 1997," said John Hutchinson, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Global Head of Origination. "We thank Dean Kirkham for his loyal contributions to Trez Capital and wish him success as he starts his next chapter."

Under the dynamic leadership of John Hutchinson and John Maragliano, the Firm remains steadfast in its guiding principles and strategic direction, driving sustained strength and long-term success.

About Trez Capital:

Founded in 1997, Trez Capital is a diversified real estate investment firm and preeminent provider of commercial real estate debt and equity financing solutions in Canada and the United States. Trez Capital offers private and institutional investors strategies to invest in a variety of opportunistic, fully secured mortgage investment funds, syndication offerings and real estate joint-venture investments; and provides property developers with quick approvals on flexible short- to mid-term financing.

With offices across North America, Trez Corporate Group has over $5.4* billion CAD in assets under management and has funded over 1,800 transactions totalling more than $20 billion CAD since inception. For more information, visit www.trezcapital.com. (*As at Q3 2024, Trez Corporate Group AUM includes assets held by all Trez-related entities).

SOURCE Trez Capital

For further information, please contact: [email protected]