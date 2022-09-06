Trez Capital has nearly $5 billion in assets under management and has funded over 1,700 transactions totaling more than $16 billion since inception.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Trez Capital, one of Canada's largest non-bank commercial real estate lenders and asset managers, celebrates its 25-year anniversary of being a provider of custom real estate financings across Canada and the United States and a source of stable income to Canadian investors. For a quarter of a century, Trez Capital has operated across North America to help build a successful future for our employees, borrowers and investors.

Trez Capital celebrates 25 years of business growth and success across Canada and the United States

Since 1997, Trez Capital has become one of Canada's leading real estate financiers. This key milestone is marked by the strength of our high-performing team, boots-on-the-ground dedication and deep industry knowledge.

"Today, Trez Capital is a company managing nearly $5 billion in capital—with eight offices across North America —and almost 200 employees. For 25 years we have grown, evolved and adapted. Our 25-year anniversary is a perfect time to celebrate our journey and the collective efforts of those involved along the way," said Morley Greene, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Trez Capital. "Over the last 25 years, Trez Capital has funded over 1,700 transactions totalling more than $16 billion which has helped to build places where people live and work and contributing to the financial success of over 35,000 Canadian investors."

For over 25 years, Trez Capital has grown its business and achieved many major milestones that have amplified its presence across Canada and the U.S. These milestones include the launch of Trez Capital Prime Trust (TCPT) in 2006, which for 15 years has delivered consistent returns to investors while navigating multiple economic cycles. In 2010, Trez Capital established origination roots in Texas, to give Canadian investors access to U.S. real estate projects. This was expanded in 2016 with the establishment of a Florida office. In addition, in 2021, Trez Capital has grown its real estate equity platform, expanding beyond Opportunity Funds (TOFs) to establish a long-term hold strategy under the Trez Capital Private Real Estate Fund Trust (TPREF). This fund has grown very quickly with various assets such as multi-family apartments for rent, single-family houses for rent, and self-storage. Today, Trez Capital has three offices in Canada and five offices across the U.S.

"Trez Capital continues to expand the firm's capabilities including bridge lending, corporate finance, equity and build on the relationships we have with the major financial institutions across North America. We are constantly seeking opportunities to support our borrowers and investors," said Dean Kirkham, President & Chief Operating Officer, Trez Capital. "I am proud of the reputation that Trez Capital has built of being both a leading lender, providing innovative financing solutions and an asset manager with prudent risk management and rigorous institutional-grade underwriting processes, that consistently generate attractive yields for investors."

About Trez Capital

Founded in 1997, Trez Capital is a diversified real estate investment firm and preeminent provider of commercial real estate debt and equity financing solutions in Canada and the United States. Trez Capital offers private and institutional investors strategies to invest in a variety of opportunistic, fully secured mortgage investment funds, syndications, and joint-ventures; and provides property developers with quick approvals on flexible short- to mid-term financing.

With offices across North America, Trez Corporate Group has approximately $5* billion CAD in assets under management and has funded over 1,700 transactions totaling more than $16 billion CAD since inception. For more information, visit www.trezcapital.com. (*Trez Corporate Group AUM includes assets held by all Trez-related entities as well as $2.9 billion Manager AUM (Trez Capital Fund Management Limited Partnership)).

