Morley Greene, Founder of Trez Capital and Industry Leader, Passes the Torch to New Firm Leadership

VANCOUVER, BC and DALLAS, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Trez Capital , a leading provider of private commercial real estate debt and equity financing solutions in Canada and the United States, announced today that after almost 26 years as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, firm founder Morley Greene will transition into the role of Executive Chairman. Executive leaders John D. Hutchinson and Dean Kirkham, will serve as Co-Chief Executive Officers, taking over day-to-day leadership of the firm.

"Building Trez Capital has been the greatest, most fulfilling and transformational professional experience of my life," said Morley Greene, Founder and Executive Chairman, Trez Capital. "It has been an incredible 26-year journey for me, but the story does not stop here – the new chapter for Trez Capital is about to begin."

Trez Capital's partnership continues to undergo changes that bring new perspectives, skills, and varied expertise. After 13 years with the firm holding progressively senior positions and 20 years of experience in the home building business, John Hutchinson joined the partnership in fall 2021. More recently, in early 2023, Dean Kirkham and John Maragliano were welcomed as partners. Dean joined Trez Capital in 2016 as Chief Credit Officer and has since taken on increasingly senior roles, culminating in his most recent position as President and Chief Operating Officer. John M. joined Trez Capital in 2021 as Chief Financial Officer, bringing 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. With this executive team's diversified capabilities, Trez Capital has the right leaders in place to ensure its future success.

"My confidence to transition leadership at this time is a testament to the strength and vision of the firm, creating space for our leaders to emerge, fostering innovation and paving the way for Trez Capital to spread its wings and soar higher in the next chapter of growth and success," added Morley Greene.

In his new role as Co-Chief Executive Officer and Global Head of Origination, John Hutchinson will continue focusing on the firm's debt and equity origination business. As Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, Dean Kirkham will continue focusing on the key pillars of risk and capital raising for the firm. Together, they will set the mission, vision, values, and strategic direction of the firm. Additionally, John Maragliano will become Chief Operating Officer, paired with his current role as Chief Financial Officer.

"We are focused on growing the firm which will continue to come from our core financing business and the new offerings we have recently brought to the market under our joint leadership," stated Co-Chief Executive Officer and Global Head of Origination, John Hutchinson.

In his role as Founder and Executive Chairman, Morley Greene will continue providing valuable mentorship to the executive team, while also actively contributing to key strategic initiatives. Furthermore, he will prioritize fostering strong relationships with borrowers and investors, which have been an essential component of the organization's success over time.

Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, Dean Kirkham said, "For several years now Trez Capital has strategically expanded our team of talented leaders who will uphold and build upon the legacy established by Morley, driving our organization forward with purpose and vision. Most importantly, we will continue to put our investors first in everything we do."

"Trez Capital's future has never been clearer, and this sound executive leadership team will continue building upon our reputation of providing innovative financing for commercial properties in major centres throughout Canada and the U.S. while providing exceptional returns for our investors," concluded Morley Greene.

About Trez Capital:

Founded in 1997, Trez Capital is a diversified real estate investment firm and preeminent provider of commercial real estate debt and equity financing solutions in Canada and the United States. Trez Capital offers private and institutional investors strategies to invest in a variety of opportunistic, fully secured mortgage investment funds, syndication offerings and real estate joint-venture investments; and provides property developers with quick approvals on flexible short- to mid-term financing.

With offices across North America, Trez Corporate Group has over $5.4* billion CAD in assets under management and has funded over 1,700 transactions totalling more than $17 billion CAD since inception. For more information, visit www.trezcapital.com. (*Trez Corporate Group AUM includes assets held by all Trez-related entities as well as $3.0 billion Manager AUM (Trez Capital Fund Management Limited Partnership)).

