MONTREAL, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Having enjoyed tremendous success in Québec for five years, fully digital and trendsetting Canadian wireless brand Fizz is making its first foray into southern Ontario with a beta launch in over 30 cities across the region.

True to Fizz's DNA of thinking outside the box, testing and innovating, this beta launch is the first step in a gradual expansion into other Canadian markets. By being the first to experience it, the beta testers will help Fizz fine-tune its product and services. In return, they can enjoy deeply discounted rates. Full details of the Fizz beta offer are available at fizz.ca (select "Ontario" in the top menu).

"We are happy to allow more people to experience Fizz, an entirely different breed of wireless carrier that goes above and beyond to spoil its tight-knit community of members with game-changing benefits", said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, the parent company of Fizz. "When it comes to wireless services, we firmly believe that Canadians deserve more competition, better products, and lower prices. This is exactly what Fizz is all about."

Choosing Fizz as a mobile carrier means receiving frequent rewards and surprises, and taking advantage of a slew of unique features like fully customizable plans, automatic data rollover, and having the opportunity to partake in an engaging community of members that gift each other mobile data. Plus, members get to keep their plan and price for as long as they want: no negotiations, no end dates. Any plan or price on Fizz.ca is up for grabs for new and existing members alike. Fair and simple.

About Fizz

Fizz is a different kind of mobile provider that lets its members customize their plans thanks to a fully online experience. Say hi to simplicity and fairness. Say goodbye to bad surprises and hidden fees. Since launching in 2018, Fizz has been thriving in Québec alongside its parent company Quebecor's legacy wireless brand, Videotron, and it is now making its way into British Columbia and Alberta. Learn more by visiting fizz.ca.

