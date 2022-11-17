Treasury Board President Mona Fortier tables the Supplementary Estimates (B), 2022-23

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board of Canada, tabled the Supplementary Estimates (B), 2022–23, in the House of Commons.

These Supplementary Estimates propose $20.8 billion in voted budgetary spending across 87 federal organizations. Among these investments are $8.5 billion for the departments of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Indigenous Services to fulfill settlement agreements and improve services for Indigenous communities, $1.5 billion to assist British Columbia with its response and recovery costs from recent natural disasters, and measures to continue the fight against COVID‑19, including $696.2 million to help developing countries access vaccines, tests and treatments.

The Supplementary Estimates also show, for information purposes, forecasted statutory expenditures of $5.0 billion, for items such as the Canada Health Transfer, COVID‑19 testing, and provincial and territorial transfers for housing and transit.

The Estimates family of documents, including the Supplementary Estimates, allow Canadians and parliamentarians to see how the Government is investing public funds to meet its priorities.

"These estimates advance Canadians' priorities, from investing in Indigenous communities to providing disaster financial assistance and resettling refugees."

- The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board

The 2022–23 Main Estimates , requested authority to spend $190 .3 billion in voted budgetary expenditures.

, requested authority to spend .3 billion in voted budgetary expenditures. Total spending in these Supplementary Estimates represents a 10.4% increase to planned budgetary voted spending over the 2022–23 Estimates to date.

Estimates to date. For information purposes, Supplementary Estimates (B) also present forecast budgetary statutory expenditures of $5.0 billion .

