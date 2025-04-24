OTTAWA, ON, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - On April 15, 2025, the Superior Court of Quebec approved the Bouchard class action settlement agreement.

The settlement agreement applies to individuals who worked any number of days for the Government of Canada between February 2016 and March 2020 as a casual, student, term (less than 3 months), part-time worker working less than one-third of the normal schedule, or a Governor in Council appointee, and who experienced pay problems as a result of the Phoenix pay system.

To be compensated under the settlement agreement, eligible individuals must file their claim no later than October 24, 2025.

For information on how to submit a claim visit: Bouchard (Phoenix pay system) class action: Notice of approval of settlement agreement.

Quick Facts

On September 6, 2023 , the government signed a settlement in the Bouchard class action.

, the government signed a settlement in the class action. Compensation is based on eligibility per fiscal year, with a maximum of $350 for 2016–17 and $175 for each of the 2017–18, 2018–19, and 2019–20 fiscal years.

for 2016–17 and for each of the 2017–18, 2018–19, and 2019–20 fiscal years. Individuals who received or are eligible for compensation under any related Phoenix pay system agreements for a given fiscal year are not eligible for settlement compensation for that same year.

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Contacts (media): Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), Email: [email protected]