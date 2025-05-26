OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board, made the following statement today:

"From May 25 to 31, National AccessAbility Week highlights the leadership, resilience, and contributions of persons with disabilities in Canada. It's also a reminder of the progress made, and the work still needed, to build a truly accessible and inclusive society, starting with how we design our workplaces, deliver programs and services, and support each other.

This year marks a key milestone for accessibility in the Canadian public service. In 2019, the Office of Public Service Accessibility launched Nothing Without Us: An Accessibility Strategy for the Public Service of Canada, which committed to hire 5,000 new employees with disabilities by 2025. I am proud to share that we've exceeded this goal, welcoming nearly 7,000 public servants with disabilities.

This achievement is supported by initiatives like the Government of Canada's Workplace Accessibility Passport, now adopted by over 60 departments, and the Lending Library Service, which ensures quick access to adaptive technologies.

While these achievements are encouraging, accessibility remains an ongoing commitment. Inclusion must be embedded in how we recruit, support, and empower public servants. Guided by the lived experiences of persons with disabilities and through collaboration with advocates and experts, we are transforming the federal public service into a more inclusive, equitable and accessible workplace.

National AccessAbility Week 2025 is both a celebration and a call to action. Together, we are building a public service where accessibility is more than a policy—it's a daily practice that empowers all Canadians to reach their full potential."

