OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Efficiency and effectiveness must guide everything government does. The Government of Canada is focused on maximizing investments that drive growth and deliver results.

To that end, today, the Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board, tabled in the House of Commons the Government of Canada's Main Estimates for 2025–26. The Main Estimates outline priority investments in housing, the Canadian Armed Forces, Indigenous communities, dental care, border services, and Veterans' benefits. Also included are transfer payments to provinces and territories, such as those for health care, and payments for individuals, including benefits for elderly Canadians and those with disabilities.

Data about the government's expenditures and performance targets are also available through GC Infobase, an online tool that presents the numbers in easy-to-understand visual stories.

Quote

"Canadians expect their government to invest responsibly and transparently in the areas that matter most to their lives. The Main Estimates clearly outline how our government is addressing Canadians' priorities and meeting the challenges and opportunities ahead."

- The Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board

Quick Facts

The 2025–26 Main Estimates present planned budgetary spending totaling $486.9 billion for 130 organizations. This includes transfer payments to other levels of government, other organizations and individuals totaling $294.8 billion .

for 130 organizations. This includes transfer payments to other levels of government, other organizations and individuals totaling . These Main Estimates also include authorities issued under Governor General Special Warrants to sustain core government functions while Parliament was dissolved.

The Estimates family of documents includes Departmental Plans, Departmental Results Reports, Main Estimates, and Supplementary Estimates, which are tabled throughout the fiscal year, as required.

Spending amounts in the Estimates represent "up to" amounts by each federal organization requesting authority to spend.

