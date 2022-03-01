Treasury Board President Mona Fortier tables 2022-23 Main Estimates

OTTAWA, ON, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to providing all Canadians, including parliamentarians, with insight into government spending in an open, transparent, and accountable manner.

Today, the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board, tabled in the House of Commons the Main Estimates for Government of Canada departments and agencies, for fiscal year 2022-23.

The Main Estimates present the government's ongoing commitment to meeting Canadians' priorities, including elderly and student benefits, transfers to provinces for health care, and funding to support climate action goals. The government also continues to provide economic support to individuals and businesses for a resilient COVID-19 post-pandemic recovery.

By tabling these estimates in Parliament, the government is ensuring that Canadians have a clear picture of how taxpayer money will be allocated. The government also publishes detailed data, through tools such as GC InfoBase, to provide enhanced transparency on plans, progress, and results.

Quote

"Our Government is committed to being open and transparent about how it plans to invest in Canadians' priorities. The Estimates family of documents shows how money is allocated to support programs, deliver benefits, and achieve results."

- The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board

Quick Facts

The 2022-23 Main Estimates present information on $190.3 billion in voted expenditures and $207.3 billion in statutory spending, already authorized through existing legislation, for a total of $397.6 billion in planned budgetary spending for 126 organizations to deliver programs and services to Canadians.

The Estimates family of documents includes the Departmental Plans, Departmental Results Reports, Main Estimates and Supplementary Estimates, which are tabled at regular intervals throughout the fiscal year, as required.

Estimates data is also available through GC InfoBase, an online tool that presents performance results and indicators from annual reports.

Associated Links

