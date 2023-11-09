This year, Supplementary Estimates (B) present the first update on the Refocusing Government Spending Initiative.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Every year, the President of the Treasury Board tables Main Estimates and Supplementary Estimates documents to provide details on how taxpayer funds will be allocated to fulfill government priorities as well as outline any proposed new government spending.

Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board of Canada, tabled the Supplementary Estimates (B), 2023–24, in the House of Commons.

These Supplementary Estimates present the first update on the Refocusing Government Spending Initiative. As committed in Budget 2023, $500 million in travel and professional services funding has been refocused and removed from the 2023–24 budgets of 68 departments. The full report can be found on the new "Refocusing Government Spending" web page. Additional information about the Initiative's refocusing will be presented in the 2024–25 Main Estimates and tabled in Parliament by March 1.

The Estimates also outline $20.7 billion in voted budgetary spending, meaning additional spending that will need to receive Parliament's approval. Among these investments are new policy measures focused on reconciliation, international leadership, and housing assistance as well as funding for recently negotiated compensation and benefits. This includes over $8 billion for settlements and compensation for Indigenous groups, $2.1 billion in funding for recently signed collective agreements, $500 million in military aid to Ukraine, $430 million to help developing countries address climate change, and $212 million for the Interim Housing Assistance Program.

As well, the Estimates include statutory expenditures, which are expenditures that have been authorized through previously adopted legislation. This year, it is $3.9 billion in spending, including the $2 billion Canada Health Transfer payments.

The government is committed to efficient and prudent spending of taxpayer dollars while remaining accountable and transparent in our ongoing reporting to Canadians and parliamentarians.

"Through our ongoing fiscal reporting, we are committed to transparent, efficient, and prudent spending of taxpayer dollars. The Supplementary Estimates reiterate our commitment to refocus government spending to priorities that matter most to Canadians. As the review of refocusing spending plans continues, I look forward to providing a more detailed update when I table Main Estimates."

- The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board

The 2023–24 Main Estimates requested authority to spend $198.2 billion in voted budgetary expenditures.

requested authority to spend in voted budgetary expenditures. Total spending in these Supplementary Estimates represents a 9.5% increase to planned budgetary voted spending.

For information purposes, Supplementary Estimates (B) also present forecast budgetary statutory expenditures of $3.9 billion .

. For 2023–24, there will be a $500.0 million reduction in spending on consulting, other professional services, and travel. In total, the refocusing government initiative savings will total $15.4 billion over 5 years and $4.5 billion ongoing.

