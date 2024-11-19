OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - As a Canadian travelling to or living in a conflict zone, you need to understand the—potentially severe—risks, take immediate and necessary precautions and be fully aware of the dangers and the steps needed to protect yourself.

What is a conflict zone and what will you face?

A conflict zone is any area experiencing significant and ongoing violence, armed conflict, civil unrest, or severe political instability. There, you will likely encounter violent clashes, sudden changes in security conditions and disruptions to daily life and essential services. Situations can escalate rapidly, putting your safety at significant risk.

Government of Canada Travel Advice and Advisories: Heed these warnings

The Government of Canada issues the Travel Advice and Advisories, which provide critical information on safety and security conditions worldwide to enable travellers to make informed decisions on destinations. Note that the decision to travel is your sole responsibility.

Specifically, 2 risk levels are most likely to have an impact on your safety and security, as well as your travel insurance coverage:

Level 3 : Avoid non-essential travel

Level 4 : Avoid all travel

Ignoring these advisories could jeopardize your safety and place you and your family at significant risk. Always follow the Travel Advice and Advisories and avoid areas with a risk level of 3 or 4.

If you are there, leave

If you are currently in a conflict zone, your priority should be to leave immediately while commercial transportation options are still available. Conditions can deteriorate quickly, making it increasingly difficult or impossible to exit safely. The Government of Canada may not be able to assist you in an emergency, and evacuation options may be limited or unavailable.

If you do decide to travel nonetheless, understand the risks

Safety risks : Exposure to violent clashes Kidnapping and violence Drone, rocket or missile attacks Air strikes and other forms of violence

: Escalation of conflict : Unpredictable security situations States of emergency or martial law, including curfews, security checks and exit bans Increased danger

: Travel and transportation disruptions: Potential issues with air transportation Air space or border closures

Government and security measures: Arrests and detentions Curfews and exit bans Military obligations if you are considered a citizen of the country

Disruptions to essential services and the use of infrastructure: Lack of basic necessities such as food, water, and medication Connectivity problems, including to Internet services

Being trapped in a conflict zone: Difficulty in finding safe exits or shelter Limited or no commercial flight options or road access

Impacts on travel insurance: Many travel insurance policies will not cover you if you travel to a region where the Government of Canada has issued a travel advisory to "avoid non-essential travel" or "avoid all travel."



If you are still there despite our advice

If you choose to travel to or remain in a conflict zone despite our advice, you must understand that you are responsible for your own safety.

Stay informed: Regularly check the Travel Advice and Advisories and reliable news sources.

Regularly check the Travel Advice and Advisories and reliable news sources. Evaluate safety: Continuously assess how the situation may affect your security and insurance coverage.

Continuously assess how the situation may affect your security and insurance coverage. Ensure you have means of communication with your family and Canadian authorities.

with your family and Canadian authorities. Consider leaving. If it is safe to do so, depart via commercial means.

If it is safe to do so, depart via commercial means. Sign up with the service Registration of Canadians Abroad to help the Government of Canada contact you in case of an emergency.

to help the Government of contact you in case of an emergency. Carry contact information for the nearest Canadian office serving your location and for Global Affairs Canada's 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre.

Assisted departures and evacuations from a conflict zone

Key points to remember:

Limitations : Government-assisted departures or evacuations may be organized on an exceptional basis, if feasible, and only as a last-resort option. Government assistance may be restricted by the severity of the situation, available resources, security considerations and local regulations.

: Government-assisted departures or evacuations may be organized on an exceptional basis, if feasible, and only as a last-resort option. Government assistance may be restricted by the severity of the situation, available resources, security considerations and local regulations. Eligibility : Consular assistance is for Canadian citizens. In situations of emergency response leading to assisted departures and/or evacuations, eligibility for assistance may extend to permanent residents and eligible family members of Canadians, as defined in the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations .

: Consular assistance is for Canadian citizens. In situations of emergency response leading to assisted departures and/or evacuations, eligibility for assistance may extend to permanent residents and eligible family members of Canadians, as defined in the . Costs : The government may only be able to offer transportation to a safe location in the same country or to a third country, and not necessarily to Canada . Travellers would be responsible for travel costs onward from that safe third location, along with related expenses such as temporary accommodations and food.

: The government may only be able to offer transportation to a safe location in the same country or to a third country, and not necessarily to . Travellers would be responsible for travel costs onward from that safe third location, along with related expenses such as temporary accommodations and food. Preparation : Make sure your travel documents and those of your immediate family members are up to date, secure and accessible. Be prepared for strict baggage limits and note that pets cannot be evacuated.

: Make sure your travel documents and those of your immediate family members are up to date, secure and accessible. Be prepared for strict baggage limits and note that pets cannot be evacuated. Availability: In the event that the government can assist you in departing the affected area, seat availability might be limited. You would need to follow the instructions provided to you, including leaving at prescribed times, often with very little notice.

Remember that your safety is your responsibility. Follow the advice provided by the Government of Canada and make informed decisions to help protect yourself and your family.

