OTTAWA, ON, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Travelling outside Canada during the summer months and visiting your bucket list destinations can be the experience of a lifetime, especially if you've just spent the last 8 months with your nose in a textbook or working hard at your 9 to 5. Whether you're going on an extended solo backpacking adventure or taking a short vacation with friends or family, it's important to read the Travel Advice and Advisories for each destination you want to visit and take the necessary steps to ensure you have a safe and enjoyable trip.

Here is some important information you can find on travel.gc.ca for popular bucket list destinations:

Greece

Wildfires are common between July and September throughout much of Greece. Make sure you consult weather forecasts and the latest information on fires ahead of your trip.

Accidents involving tourists renting motorbikes, scooters or mopeds are common, especially on the islands. Use caution when selecting a rental company and drive carefully, especially on busy roads and on rough or uneven terrain.

If you have or are eligible for Greek citizenship, you may be subject to compulsory military service. Before travelling to Greece, check with the Embassy of Greece in Canada to certify your status as residing permanently in Canada and for more information.

Practise respect for cultural heritage and archaeological sites by understanding and following the laws and leaving sites undisturbed.

Check out the Government of Canada's Travel Advice and Advisories for Greece for more information before setting out to explore Greece.

Thailand

The rainy season extends from June to October, so check the weather forecast and take precautions as flooding and mudslides could make travel difficult and reduce access to essential services.

Keep in mind that it is illegal to import, possess, or use e-cigarettes and vapes, so leave them at home! It is also illegal to promote the consumption of alcohol, and you can be fined for posting pictures with alcohol on social media.

If you plan on renting scooters or engaging in activities like zip-lining, rock climbing or parasailing, research and choose a well-established and reputable company. Make sure your travel insurance covers adventure tourism and includes helicopter rescue and medical evacuation.

Check out the Government of Canada's Travel Advice and Advisories for Thailand for more information as you plan your getaway to Thailand.

Costa Rica

Hurricanes usually happen from mid-May to the end of November, with the rainy season sometimes continuing into January. Keep an eye on the latest weather forecasts and plan appropriately.

If you are hoping to experience Costa Rica's rainforests, volcanoes, and more by visiting their national parks, research the entry requirements in advance as you may have to make a reservation online.

Petty crime targeting tourists, such as theft, is very common. Make sure your belongings (including your passport) are secure, avoid showing signs of wealth, and always be aware of your surroundings.

Check out the Government of Canada's Travel Advice and Advisories for Costa Rica for more information before you travel to Costa Rica.

And remember, safety first!

Get comprehensive travel insurance and read the fine print so you know what it does and does not cover. It's better to be safe than sorry!

Stay in regular contact with your loved ones at home, and be clear about how often you'll be able to check in. Share your detailed itinerary and any changes, as well as contact information for your travel companions.

Know the laws around illegal drugs, as consequences for possession, use or trafficking can be severe. Even if cannabis is legal at your destination, there may be restrictions on its use.

Respect your visa expiry dates as overstaying could lead to fines, deportation and even immigration detention.

Sign up for the Registration of Canadians Abroad service to be notified in case of an emergency at your destination or at home.

You should also take note of the contact information for the Canadian office closest to your destination and the 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa, as they can provide consular services (like replacing a passport!) and help your loved ones locate you if they are unable to reach you.

Travelling abroad is an exciting and formative experience. Make it better by being prepared and staying informed!

Resources

SOURCE Global Affairs Canada