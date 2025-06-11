OTTAWA, ON, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - As you pack your bags to join the global Pride celebrations in 2025, be sure to equip yourself with knowledge about the countries you'll visit, so that your adventures are as safe and enjoyable as possible.

It's important to keep in mind that laws, cultural norms, and social customs regarding sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, and sex characteristics (SOGIESC) can differ dramatically from what we experience in Canada.

No one should be afraid to show their true colours. Location: Cataño, Puerto Rico. (CNW Group/Global Affairs Canada)

Take some time to get to know your destination. A great place to start is the Government of Canada's Travel Advice and Advisories. Keep in mind that in some countries, same-sex relationships are illegal, or 2SLGBTQI+ people might face legal challenges tied to things like public morals or vagrancy laws.

More research to understand what you might encounter during your travels is always good idea, like the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association's map of sexual orientation laws in the world which provides valuable insights into the legal landscape for 2SLGBTQI+ people worldwide.

And don't forget to sign up for the Registration of Canadians Abroad service. It's a handy way to stay in touch with the Canadian government in case something unexpected happens, like civil unrest, while you're travelling.

In addition to understanding the laws, it's crucial to consider your personal safety. Be aware of your online presence and how your social media accounts or dating apps might be viewed by authorities in countries where discrimination against the 2SLGBTQI+ community is widespread. Always be cautious of public displays of affection, as some regions might be hostile to such gestures. Stay informed and vigilant about local customs and avoid putting yourself at risk.

For those traveling with children or considering adoption or surrogacy abroad, be aware that some countries may not recognize 2SLGBTQI+ family structures or may have discriminatory policies. Researching adoption laws and ensuring proper documentation for your children can help you avoid unnecessary complications.

Most importantly, remember that consular services are available to assist you while abroad. Contact the nearest Canadian government office at your destination or the 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa for consular help while you are outside Canada.

Should you face any challenges, the Canadian government can offer support to help ensure your safety and rights are upheld.

To learn more about how to travel safely and confidently during Pride Season 2025, visit the official Government of Canada travel resources for more information and practical tips.

SOURCE Global Affairs Canada