OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - A trip with your women friends is more than just a holiday. It's the perfect opportunity to get away from it all, celebrate friendships and make memories. Here are a few tips to help you plan a safe trip. This information is particularly useful for women travellers, helping them to enjoy an unforgettable holiday.

Consult the Travel Advice and Advisories for your destination

Girls' Trip: Advice for a Successful Getaway. Photo by Natalia Blauth on Unsplash (CNW Group/Global Affairs Canada)

Safety considerations abroad can change at any time. It's important to regularly consult the Government of Canada's Travel Advice and Advisories. Don't forget to consult the "Safety and Security" section for specific information on women's safety.

Travelling as a woman may mean taking more precautions

Understand local laws and customs: Research your destination's laws and cultural norms before travelling. Failure to respect them could affect your safety, particularly as a woman. Note also that foreign laws and customs regarding 2SLGBTQI+ travellers may differ from those in Canada.

Be mindful of social media: Avoid posting real-time updates about your activities while travelling. Sharing your location in real time can put you at risk.

Join group tours and use official transport: Opt for guided group tours and official public transportation when sightseeing. If using ride-sharing apps, follow safety protocols.

Protect your food and drinks: Always keep a watchful eye on your food and beverages to avoid potential tampering.

Keep interactions with strangers polite but cautious: Be friendly but avoid disclosing personal information to strangers. Trust your instincts.

Be aware of harassment risks: In some places, women may face heightened risks of harassment, verbal abuse, or even physical and sexual assault.

Know local emergency contacts: Keep the contact details of local emergency services and the nearest Canadian embassy or consulate accessible. For additional support, the Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa is available at all times.

Be prepared for any eventuality

Make sure you have travel insurance with adequate coverage for your stay abroad. For example, your travel health insurance should ideally cover hospital stays, medical evacuation and pre-existing conditions. This will help you avoid major expenses if you are hospitalized or receive medical care outside Canada.

Consult your doctor to make sure you are healthy enough to travel. If you are taking medication, make sure you have enough for the duration of your stay, and find out about the vaccinations recommended for your destination. Be aware that some medications are not authorized in certain countries. You should also pack a health products travel kit and feminine hygiene products, as these can be hard to find in some countries.

Sign up with the Government of Canada's Registration of Canadians Abroad service to be notified in case of an emergency abroad or to be contacted in case of an emergency at home. Be sure to consult our tailored advice for women travelling abroad.

By following this advice, you will be able to enjoy your getaway to the fullest. The key is to remain vigilant while enjoying every moment of your adventure!

SOURCE Global Affairs Canada