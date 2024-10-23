OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Have you just reached for your fall jacket for the first time this year? Now is probably the time when you start planning your escape south from the winter chill. Whether for a short or long stay, heading south takes preparation. Here is some pre-departure advice that will help you enjoy the sun while staying safe.

Check the Travel Advice and Advisories for your destination

Preserve your peace of mind with smart travel planning. (CNW Group/Global Affairs Canada)

Safety considerations abroad can change at any time. It is important to review the Government of Canada's travel advice and advisories for your destination regularly, including when booking your flight and before you leave. You'll find out about safety and security, health, local laws and customs, and more.

Protect yourself with travel insurance

Ensure you have travel insurance with adequate coverage for your stay abroad. For example, your health travel insurance should ideally cover medical evacuation and pre-existing medical conditions. This will allow you to avoid incurring significant expenses if you are hospitalized or receive medical care outside Canada. And while no one wants to think about death when planning a trip, be sure to be covered in case something happens during your trip.

Take care of yourself

Check with your doctor before you leave to make sure you are healthy enough to travel. Make sure you have enough medication for the duration of your stay and find out which vaccines are recommended for your destination. Be aware that some medications are not allowed in certain countries.

Read our advice for your destination to learn more about necessary vaccinations.

Register as a Canadian abroad

The Registration of Canadians Abroad service allows Global Affairs Canada (GAC) to communicate with you and help you in the event of an emergency. Through this service, GAC can also help your family or friends contact you in the event of an emergency abroad.

Keep your important documents safe

Unforeseen events can happen even with careful planning. Be prepared for any emergency situation by keeping a copy of your important documents, such as your passport and insurance certificate, in a safe place.

Whether you aim to broaden your horizons, meet new people or simply relax, travelling is also a valuable opportunity to create lasting memories. By following this advice, Canadian snowbirds can plan a more enjoyable, stress-free trip to the South, where the sun shines and memories are made at every moment. Make the most of the sunny weather!

SOURCE Global Affairs Canada