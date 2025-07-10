OTTAWA, ON, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Have you ever wondered about the types of consular services and emergency assistance the Government of Canada provides to Canadians living or travelling abroad, and how many people use those services? Well, now is your chance to find out!

Check out the 2023 to 2024 Annual Consular Data Report, which is now available online.

Canada’s Annual Consular Data Report 2023 to 2024 (CNW Group/Global Affairs Canada)

In this report, readers will find an overview of the most common types of consular cases and the top destinations where these cases were reported between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024. In each section of the report, we have included important advice and information from Global Affairs Canada (GAC) that Canadians should be aware of before travelling outside Canada.

The report also includes insight into GAC's consular emergency response during the 2023 to 2024 fiscal year as well as our work to communicate safe travel advice through GAC's website, social media, outreach, stakeholder engagement, and more.

Data highlights

Canadian officials provided consular assistance in 6,934 cases and provided 15,974 new travel documents to Canadian travellers abroad in the 2023 to 2024 fiscal year.

Over this same period, the 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa responded to a total of 242,319 inquiries from Canadian travellers or their loved ones.

Deaths, arrests and detentions, as well as cases related to accidents and medical assistance, were the top 3 types of consular cases.

In 2023 to 2024, GAC's emergency response included helping more than 3,800 Canadian citizens, permanent residents of Canada, and their immediate families safely leave regions affected by crises.

A reminder

Managing your own safety and doing what you can to reduce risk while travelling or moving outside Canada is key.

Here are the Government of Canada's recommendations:

Read up: Consult the Government of Canada's official travel advice and advisories for over 230 destinations around the world, as well as general travel advice on travel.gc.ca

Consult the Government of official travel advice and advisories for over 230 destinations around the world, as well as general travel advice on travel.gc.ca Register: Sign up for the Registration of Canadians Abroad service, which allows GAC to contact travellers in case of an emergency at their destination or at home

Sign up for the Registration of Canadians Abroad service, which allows GAC to contact travellers in case of an emergency at their destination or at home Reach us: Save the location and contact information for the Canadian embassy or consulate closest to your travel destination so that you can reach GAC if you need emergency assistance

No matter the length of your stay outside Canada, it is important to research and gather information that will help you make safe travel decisions. Make travel.gc.ca an essential part of your travel planning process.

