Transport Canada takes unprecedented action to keep boat passengers safe

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Keeping Canadians safe is Transport Canada's top priority.

Today, the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, announced that Transport Canada has taken unprecedented action to put an end to serious violations of the Canada Shipping Act, 2001 concerning unlicensed passenger vessels. This action underscores Transport Canada's commitment to enforcing marine safety and protecting Canadians.

In Canada, all vessels that provide a paid service to carry passengers must be registered as passenger vessels and meet applicable safety requirements. Furthermore, vessels carrying passengers in non-compliance with the Canada Shipping Act, 2001 may be subject to an Administrative Monetary Penalty of up to $250,000 related to safety deficiencies.

Transport Canada is aware of the rising trend in pleasure craft operators offering transportation to paying passengers without first registering their vessel as a passenger vessel and ensuring they comply with applicable safety requirements. This is why Transport Canada has increased its level of oversight activity by allocating additional resources to enhance the monitoring of these activities. Transport Canada is also conducting outreach to ensure vessel owners are aware of their obligations.

As a result of this recent increase in activity, the department recently took the following action:

On August 3, 2024 , Transport Canada seized the JAG vessel in Boucherville , Québec. The vessel was found to be in non-compliance with several key requirements of the Canada Shipping Act, 2001, including a lack of firefighting, fire detection, fire protection, and life-saving equipment, as well as the absence of lifejackets and certification. Despite repeated warnings and opportunities to correct these issues, the vessel's owner failed to meet the necessary safety and operational standards. In addition to the seizure of the JAG , a number of other vessels have been detained through recent oversight efforts while their non-compliances are resolved.



Transport Canada will continue to rigorously enforce all applicable laws and regulations to ensure the safety of all Canadians. We remind all vessel owners and operators to follow the rules and maintain the standards required by law. Similarly, we invite all customers to request a copy of the vessel's safety certificate from the operator before they embark on a vessel.

"All vessels carrying Canadians and tourists must meet Transport Canada's safety standards. Non-compliance will never be tolerated."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

The Canada Shipping Act, 2001 , is designed to ensure that all vessels operating in Canadian waters adhere to strict safety and environmental regulations. Our priority is to protect lives, property, and the marine environment.

, is designed to ensure that all vessels operating in Canadian waters adhere to strict safety and environmental regulations. Our priority is to protect lives, property, and the marine environment. In Canada , it is not permitted to offer the carriage of passengers for remuneration on a pleasure craft. Consult Ship Safety Bulletin No. 19/2024 for more information.

, it is not permitted to offer the carriage of passengers for remuneration on a pleasure craft. Consult Ship Safety Bulletin No. 19/2024 for more information. All vessels carrying passengers for remuneration must be registered as passenger vessels. A duly registered vessel obtains an official number from Transport Canada. This number can be either a series of 6 digits (example: 876543), or a 5-digit number preceded by the letter C and ending with the province code (example: C12345QC). You can check these official numbers on the Transport Canada website, using the Vessel Registration Query System.

