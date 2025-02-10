Transport Canada makes vehicle safety recall information more accessible to Canadians

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The safety of Canada's road users is a top priority for the Government of Canada, which is why we are taking new steps to ensure safety information is easily readily available and accessible to all Canadians.

Today, the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Anita Anand, announced that the Government of Canada amended the safety regulations under the Motor Vehicle Safety Act, requiring all vehicle and vehicle equipment manufacturers to publish safety recall information on their websites.

Previously, manufacturers were only required to mail recall information to affected owners. While some manufacturers already made recall information available online, the amended regulations now make it mandatory for all of them to do so.

In addition, designated vehicle manufacturers will be required to provide a new Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) lookup tool that allows Canadians to quickly check which recalls apply to their vehicle by looking up their 17-digit VIN on their manufacturer's website.

Unresolved safety issues can pose serious risks to vehicle occupants and other road users. Transport Canada encourages all vehicle and vehicle equipment owners to have any safety recalls addressed as soon as possible.

"Easy access to recall information online is an obvious step to ensure the safety of Canadians. Roughly one in five vehicles in Canada in use on our roads has an unresolved recall issue. I encourage everyone to check if they have any outstanding recalls on their vehicles, tires, or child car seats."

It is estimated that more than one in five vehicles in use on Canadian roads have an unresolved safety recall.

In 2024 alone, 116 companies issued 785 safety recalls affecting over 8 million vehicles in Canada .

. The regulation requiring online recall information and the VIN lookup tool came into force on January 1, 2025 . All manufacturers must be in compliance with the updated regulations by mid-2026.

. All manufacturers must be in compliance with the updated regulations by mid-2026. This amendment stems from the Strengthening Motor Vehicle Safety for Canadians Act, which granted Transport Canada the authority to require manufacturers to provide more safety information to Canadians.

which granted Transport Canada the authority to require manufacturers to provide more safety information to Canadians. The department documents and analyzes defect complaint reports it receives from the public, manufacturers, and other sources. If information suggests there may be a safety issue, the department will launch a formal investigation and may take additional action, as necessary.

If any car owner or driver believes they have experienced a safety issue with their vehicle – including issues that may not be covered by an active recall – they are encouraged to report it to Transport Canada at 1-800-333-0510, or submit a defect complaint form online.

Recalls issued by vehicle and vehicle equipment manufacturers are also available on Transport Canada's Motor Vehicle Safety Recalls Database.

