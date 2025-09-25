VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Indigenous communities share ties to Canada's coasts that span generations. Through the Quiet Vessel Initiative, the Government of Canada is providing funding to coastal Indigenous communities in southern British Columbia to better understand and reduce underwater vessel noise and protect the marine environment.

Today, the Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, announced $2.8 million in funding, through the Quiet Vessel Initiative, for seven Indigenous communities along the Trans Mountain Expansion Project marine shipping route. This important initiative is supporting underwater noise measurement in local territories with the goal of lessening acoustic disturbances to endangered marine mammals.

Building our understanding of Canada's environment and ecosystems, allows us to strengthen our economy, while also safeguarding endangered marine mammals.

Quote

"With programs like the Quiet Vessel Initiative, we are supporting Indigenous partners and advancing Southern Resident killer whale conservation. These efforts help ensure that responsible project development can strengthen Canada's economy, while also protecting our marine ecosystems."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

Quick facts

Seven Indigenous communities will be receiving funding, including the Tsartlip First Nation, Malahat Nation , Penelakut Tribe, Stz'uminus First Nation, Snuneymuxw First Nation, T'Sou-ke First Nation, and Halalt First Nation. Recipient communities will use this funding to build and improve their scientific capacity and expertise to measure and monitor the local impacts of underwater vessel noise.

, Penelakut Tribe, Stz'uminus First Nation, Snuneymuxw First Nation, T'Sou-ke First Nation, and Halalt First Nation. Recipient communities will use this funding to build and improve their scientific capacity and expertise to measure and monitor the local impacts of underwater vessel noise. Launched in 2019, Transport Canada's Quiet Vessel Initiative is an important investment to advance the most promising technologies, vessel designs, retrofits and operational practices to make ships quieter. It is part of the Government of Canada's commitment to address underwater vessel noise and to protect the marine environment.

commitment to address underwater vessel noise and to protect the marine environment. The Quiet Vessel Initiative is one of a series of accommodation measures that was established to address the concerns of Indigenous groups whose territories are adjacent to the Trans Mountain Expansion marine shipping route.

