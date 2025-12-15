OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Negotiating new air transport agreements with diverse countries further improves Canada's air links to the rest of world, which promotes trade diversification, strengthens supply chains, boosts tourism and helps fuel our country's economic growth.

Today, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, announced that Canada has secured a new air transport agreement with the Republic of Albania.

The new agreement allows for:

Multiple airlines to operate scheduled services between Canada and Albania

Up to 14 passenger flights per week per country

Up to 10 all-cargo flights per week per country

Access to any point in each country's territory

Airlines can begin offering services under this agreement immediately.

Quotes

"This new air transport agreement with the Republic of Albania, one of Europe's fastest-growing economies, will unlock new economic opportunities for our two countries. The agreement will also reinforce our people-to-people ties and enhance Canada's global connectivity."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"The Air Transport Agreement between Canada and Albania marks an important milestone in strengthening our bilateral relationship. This agreement will improve air connectivity, create new opportunities for tourism, and foster closer people-to-people ties, furthering Canada's trade diversification goals. For Canada, it will help our businesses access a growing market in Southeast Europe and support our exporters as they reach new customers abroad. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding international trade and building strong, mutually beneficial relationships around the world."

The Honourable Maninder Sidhu

Minister of International Trade

Quick facts

Canadian merchandise exports to Albania reached $85 million in 2024.

Albania is Canada's top merchandise export destination among non-EU Balkan countries.

The Government of Canada is continually working on new and expanded air transport agreements to improve Canada's international connectivity and provide more options for travellers and shippers.

Canada has air transport agreements or arrangements covering more than 125 countries.

Canada anticipates that this air transport agreement will facilitate Albania's first direct transatlantic flight.

