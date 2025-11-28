LONDON, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - With the longest coastline in the world, and ports of call in the Great Lakes, Saint Lawrence River, Atlantic, Pacific, and Arctic Oceans, marine and coastal areas are important to the livelihoods and way of life of Canadians.

Today, Canada was re-elected to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council for the 2026-27 term. This demonstrates Canada's record of leadership in the Organization, and its role in promoting a safe, secure, and environmentally sustainable global maritime sector.

The IMO is a specialized agency of the United Nations and is the global standard-setting authority for the safety, security, and environmental performance of international shipping. Canada follows international conventions developed at the IMO, such as the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL). Canada's active participation in the IMO is critical to maintaining and developing an international regulatory framework that reflects Canada's interests in the safety of shipping and seafarers, leveraging emerging technologies, strengthening international trade and supply chains, and protecting the environment.

Canada is a strong contributor to advancing IMO priorities, including addressing pollution by ships, cooperating on issues related to Arctic and polar waters, supporting gender equality and diversity in the maritime sector workforce, and protecting the well-being of seafarers.

Quotes

"Canada is honoured to be entrusted once again with a seat on the International Maritime Organization Council. With this re-election, Canada affirms its enduring commitment to safety, security, environmental stewardship, and inclusive growth in the international maritime sector. Canada looks forward to continuing work with our partners at the IMO to make seaborne trade safer, cleaner, and more resilient for present and future generations."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"Canada is proud to be re-elected to the International Maritime Organization Council (Category B) and looks forward to continuing its work at the IMO in London, United Kingdom. As a party to key conventions such as SOLAS, MARPOL, and STCW, Canada plays an active role in shaping international regulations that protect the environment, strengthen global trade and supply chains, and embrace innovation. We will continue advancing priorities like reducing pollution, enhancing Arctic cooperation, promoting diversity in the maritime workforce, and safeguarding the well-being of seafarers."

The Honourable Ralph E. Goodale, PC

High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom and Permanent Representative for Canada to the IMO

Quick facts (optional)

Canada was a founding member of the IMO and has sat on Council since it first convened in 1959.

In 2022, ports and marine shipping carried almost $151 billion of Canada's exports to world markets and brought in $194 billion of Canada's total imports by value.

Marine transportation generated $1.95 billion in gross domestic product to Canada's economy, an increase of 6.3 per cent over 2021.

Associated link

Visit Transport Canada's website.

Subscribe to e-news or follow us on X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

Alternative formats

Contact us for an alternative format of this news release.

SOURCE Transport Canada

Contacts: Marie-Justine Torres, , Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Ottawa, 613-993-0055; Media relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]