OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, today issued the following statement to mark International Civil Aviation Day.

"On International Civil Aviation Day, Canada joins the global aviation community in recognizing the essential role air transport plays in connecting people, economies, and cultures around the world.

International aviation supports global prosperity, and advances safe, efficient, and sustainable air transport, and Canada has been central to that progress. As a founding member of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), more than 80 years ago, we have steadfastly supported ICAO and its mission to develop the highest standards for global civil aviation.

We are incredibly proud to host ICAO in Montréal, the world capital of civil aviation. Aviation and aerospace are key economic drivers in Canada, contributing billions to our economy and supporting hundreds of thousands of good jobs.

Looking ahead, Canada will continue to work with ICAO and other member states to reduce aviation emissions, enhance accessibility for persons with disabilities and reduced mobility, ensure safer skies over or near conflict zones, and support aircraft accident victims and their families. Canada also actively supports ICAO's No Country Left Behind initiative.

In September 2025, a record number of Member States came together in Montréal for a successful 42nd ICAO Assembly. We look forward to ongoing, strengthened strategic collaboration and cooperation in the years ahead."

Visit Transport Canada's website.

Subscribe to e-news or follow us on X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

Alternative formats

Contact us for an alternative format of this news release.

SOURCE Transport Canada

Contacts: Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Ottawa, [email protected], 613-327-5918; Media relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]