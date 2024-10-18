MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The renovation and expansion of an old industrial building to create the Battat Art Center, the CAB, will reduce the ecological footprint of the building and support art and culture. The project is made possible by a $10.2 million investment from the federal government.

Announced by the Honorable Mélanie Joly, this project, located on Port-Royal Street in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough, will offer a variety of spaces for creation and performance, supporting artists and promoting public appreciation of the arts.

A thriving economy needs strategic investments in green infrastructure to build a sustainable future for Canadians, with access to good jobs, while limiting impacts on the local environment

The funding for this artistic building will be used to preserve the exterior envelope, as well as its existing architectural and structural components made of wood, masonry, and steel. The Center has prioritized the enhancement of the built heritage rather than starting from scratch. A new structure, primarily made of large timber from Quebec, will be erected to promote this craftsmanship and structural system. Additionally, the expansion will be built following zero-carbon building design standards and will increase the existing space from two to four floors, allowing for the installation of artist studios and exhibition rooms. This initiative supports the values of sustainable development by integrating ecological and economic strategies while providing quality spaces for the artistic community.

The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together by cutting pollution, reducing costs, and supporting thousands of good jobs.

Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

Furthermore, the Battat Art Center will also receive a maximum financial support of one million dollars from the Government of Quebec, through the Programme d'innovation en construction bois (PICB).

Quotes

"By investing in our green infrastructure, we are investing in the future of our communities. I am pleased to announce this federal funding, here in my riding of Ahuntsic-Cartierville, for the renovation and transformation of the building that will house the Centre d'art Battat. In addition to supporting arts and culture, this initiative will play a crucial role in reducing our environmental footprint through the use of eco-responsible materials."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Another example of the immense potential of Quebec lumber! More wood in construction means more beauty for our cities and, above all, more eco-friendly and sustainable buildings. We are proud to support developers who promote the use of wood in construction. In doing so, we recognize the essential role that the forestry sector plays in the decarbonization of our economy. Congratulations to the Battat Art Center for their vision!"

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Minister responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine regions.

"The Battat Art Center (CAB) is an example of the transformation of the Central District, a vibrant neighborhood in Ahuntsic-Cartierville that offers redevelopment opportunities for new industries in technology, culture, design, and urban manufacturing. The CAB is a pioneer of urban redevelopment that aligns with our vision for the future of Montreal. The CAB's program of artistic creation and public presentation is poised to undoubtedly become a model of renewal for our borough."

Émilie Thuillier, Borough Mayor Ahuntsic-Cartierville

"We wish to create a space for creation and dissemination that supports contemporary artists. We also want to provide a living environment with open, welcoming, and warm public spaces where the entire neighborhood can come together and connect. It is important for us to respect the heritage of our building by preserving its structure and reclaiming its materials, while also transforming it to incorporate green spaces and a café. We envision welcoming school and community groups, giving them close access to the arts and artists."

Anne-Marie Barnard, Executive Director, Battat Art Centre

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $10,227,308 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The application period for the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is now closed.

Launched in 2021, le Programme d'innovation en construction bois (PICB) of the Government of Quebec has already funded 31 innovative projects as of March 31, 2024 .

has already funded 31 innovative projects as of . The PICB is part of Objective 10 of the Policy for the Integration of Wood in Construction, and its funding comes from the Quebec Government's 2030 Green Economy Plan.

About the Battat Art Center (CAB)

The CAB is a nonprofit multidisciplinary creation and dissemination space that gives artists the freedom to experiment without external constraints or expectations. The center stands out from the expected contemporary art trajectory by prioritizing the artist and their process over the final product.

Housed in a former stone masonry building located in the heart of Ahuntsic-Cartierville in Montreal, the CAB is one of the first significant artistic pillars in the community. The project aims to symbolize cultural renewal by offering artist studios, exhibition and performance spaces, places for exchange, green areas, and a café. It also provides a unique artistic and community program for this neighborhood, which is undergoing an identity transformation. By valuing collaboration among creators and supporting access to art, the CAB aims to establish an ideal environment for creation—an inclusive and participatory space for both artists and the community.

The CAB intentionally embraces the imprint of accumulated layers from past industrial activity and ongoing and future artistic endeavors. With a vision of sustainable, carbon-neutral architecture, the center is an open space where heritage, the public, and new creation come together to give rise to a refreshing artistic momentum in Montreal with international reach.

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Quebec

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-qc-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Patricia Larivière, Press Relations, Citoyen Relations for CAB- Centre d'art Battat, 514-244-9033, [email protected]; Media Relations, Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts du Québec, [email protected], Tél. : 418 521-3875