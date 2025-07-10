PETERBOROUGH, ON, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Peterborough's public transit capacity is growing with the construction of a new 10,500-square metre transit garage and maintenance facility, following a combined investment of almost $42.9 million from the federal and provincial governments.

Announced today by MP Emma Harrison, MPP Dave Smith, and Mayor Jeff Leal, the garage and maintenance facility will house up to 110 buses, offer a range of transit maintenance services, and have amenities and offices for transit employees. Once completed, the facility will support Peterborough Transit into the future, and help ensure the community has access to an efficient and affordable transit service that supports economic growth and connects residents to jobs and housing.

This investment helps build a stronger Canadian economy. Expanding public transit infrastructure to meet growing demand supports the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

Quotes

"Public transit infrastructure is essential in creating connected and sustainable communities. Today's announcement is a major milestone for Peterborough's public transit system and will help to meet the demands of this growing city for decades to come."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"Transit is key to connecting and creating complete communities. That's why investments like the Peterborough bus garage are vital to meeting our growing housing and infrastructure needs."

Emma Harrison, Member of Parliament for Peterborough

"Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is investing in the transportation infrastructure municipalities need to connect communities and drive economic growth as we continue to protect Ontario families and business from U.S. tariffs. Today, our investment of nearly $20 million in this critical project demonstrates our work to keep Peterborough moving for years to come."

Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation

"Access to reliable, affordable transit plays a vital role in connecting people in Peterborough to jobs, housing and essential services. Ontario's investment in a new transit garage will help ensure safe, modern transit is available to support our growing community—today and in the years ahead."

Dave Smith, Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough—Kawartha

"This is a major investment in the future of Peterborough - one that will fuel economic growth, improve productivity and better connect people to jobs, training and opportunity. By building this new transit facility, we're laying the groundwork for long-term success, ensuring Peterborough Transit can meet the needs of a growing region."

David Piccini, Member of Provincial Parliament for Northumberland—Peterborough South

"We're incredibly grateful to both the Province of Ontario and the Government of Canada for this significant investment in Peterborough's transit future. The funding for a new transit garage is not only timely, it's essential. Our current facility is aging and no longer meets the needs of a growing city. A new, modern garage will support fleet expansion, improve maintenance capabilities, and prepare us for the future of transit, including the integration of electric and low-emission vehicles. This investment will help us deliver more reliable, efficient, and sustainable transit services for the people of Peterborough."

Jeff Leal, Mayor, City of Peterborough

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing up to $23,400,000 through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to support this project. The Government of Ontario is investing up to $19,498,050 .

through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program to support this project. The Government of is investing up to . Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

In 2021, the government announced significant public transit funding that includes billions in support for zero emission buses, rural transit solutions, active transportation, and support for major projects to accelerate the expansion of large urban transit systems that many Canadians depend on every day.

The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

Ontario is investing nearly $70 billion over the next decade to build public transit.

is investing nearly over the next decade to build public transit. The City of Peterborough will receive $1.7 million in funding through the 2024-25 Gas Tax program. The Gas Tax program provides Ontario municipalities with a stable source of dedicated funding that can be used to increase public transit service, purchase new vehicles and improve accessibility to increase transit ridership.

