MONTRÉAL, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Quebecor Media Inc. announces that, through its Quebecor Out-of-Home division, it has closed the transaction to acquire the Canada-wide out-of-home advertising business of NEO-OOH and integrated it into Québecor Affichage Neo inc. Quebecor Out-of-Home will now be able to offer its advertising partners more than 17,000 advertising faces across Canada.

"With the addition of NEO, Quebecor Out-of-Home is fully positioned to become a major player in Canada's OOH marketplace," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "We are excited to have a unified OOH platform with new reach and power to complement Quebecor's comprehensive multiplatform advertising offering. This will enable us to step up our development and expand our advertising footprint across Canada."

NEO's operations team will join the team of Michel Drouin, General Manager of Quebecor Out-of-Home. The NEO sales team will join the Quebecor Expertise Media sales force, under the direction of Patrick Jutras, Chief Advertising Officer of Quebecor and TVA Group.

About NEO

NEO's out-of-home networks include more than 3,000 advertising faces at over 600 sites in 250 communities across nine Canadian provinces. They include NEO Shopping (shopping malls), NEO Fitness (gyms), NEO On The Go (gas stations and convenience stores) and NEO Mobile (smartphones, tablets and computers).

About Quebecor Out-of-Home

Quebecor Out-of-Home, a division of Quebecor Media, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, has been managing and operating out-of-home advertising networks since 2012. It now has the largest inventory of street furniture in Québec with over 14,000 advertising faces, including an extensive network of standard and digital transit shelters, as well as advertising faces on taxi screens, taxi domes and buses. With its unrivalled market coverage and advertising faces strategically located where consumers are, Quebecor Out-of-Home is the logical choice for reaching urban dwellers with creative advertising campaigns.

Together, Quebecor Out-of-Home and NEO now have more than 17,000 advertising faces across Canada.

SOURCE Québecor Média Inc.

Information: Quebecor, [email protected]