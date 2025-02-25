QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Quebecor is proud to announce a $20 million donation to Université Laval to support the Carrefour international Brian-Mulroney Major Campaign. It is the largest donation ever received by the oldest French-language university in the Americas.

The gift was announced by Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, Sophie D'Amours, Rector of Université Laval, Frank Pons, Dean of Business, and Mila Mulroney, wife of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney. Numerous elected officials were on hand to show their support for this important project.

Preparing the leaders of the future

Quebecor's contribution will support the creation of the Sphère Québecor program, which will include a series of research and teaching initiatives in the coming years. An environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment fund will also be created, along with scholarships for Université Laval's international business development missions. This new program will enhance education and research in international studies, entrepreneurship, business and communications to increase the impact of young francophones on the world stage. This initiative is closely aligned with the mission of Université Laval's School of International Studies and the Carrefour international Brian-Mulroney.

In recognition of this gift, the building adjacent to the future home of the Carrefour international Brian-Mulroney will be named in honour of Quebecor's founder Pierre Péladeau.

Quotes

"Quebecor is very pleased to make this $20 million donation to Université Laval, upholding the culture of engagement, community and generosity established by its founder, Pierre Péladeau. We are touched that a building adjacent to the Carrefour international Brian-Mulroney is being named in his honour, and that the names of these two great men, who left their mark on the history of Quebecor and of Québec, will be joined forever. We hope their memory will continue to inspire generations of young leaders for years to come. — Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO, Quebecor

"This major contribution in memory of Pierre Péladeau, a great builder, will remain a milestone in the history of our university and of Québec. It draws a hyphen between his unifying leadership and that of Mr. Mulroney, and will give students the tools to shape the world of tomorrow, in keeping with the innovative and daring vision of these two inspiring men." — Sophie D'Amours, Rector, Université Laval

"I am deeply honoured to express, on behalf of Brian, my sincere gratitude to Quebecor and the Péladeau family for this extraordinary gift. The Carrefour international Brian-Mulroney Campaign held a special place in my husband's heart. He spoke of this project with unmistakable pride, reflecting his commitment to education and Québec's place on the international stage." — Mila Mulroney, wife of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney

"I would like to extend my warmest thanks to Quebecor management for this gift. Its size demonstrates their keen interest in higher education and the next generation of francophone students, particularly the next generation of entrepreneurs. I have no doubt that this historic gift will enable the institution to continue playing its role as a leader in its community and throughout Québec." — Pascale Déry, Minister of Higher Education

"Université Laval is an extraordinary hub of innovation and energy for Québec City, and today's gift reaffirms its stature in the fields of business and international relations. I applaud Quebecor's generosity and thank its leaders for believing in our entrepreneurial spirit." — Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Québec City

"Quebecor's historic $20 million donation to the Carrefour international Brian-Mulroney is wonderful news for Université Laval, of which I am a proud alumnus, for Jean-Talon riding and the Québec City area, and for Québec's positioning in the world. I salute Quebecor's commitment and Université Laval's vision, which will enable Québec to further develop its capabilities in international relations, a field in which it already excels." — Pascal Paradis, MNA for Jean-Talon and Parti Québécois spokesperson for the Québec City area.

"This donation will have a direct impact on our students. At the ULaval Faculty of Business Administration, business is our world, and this donation gives us even more resources to financially support students interested in working in international business development, to offer a first ESG portfolio management challenge in global financial markets, and to advance knowledge and practice." — Frank Pons, Dean of Business

This donation gives a major boost to the Carrefour international Brian-Mulroney Major Campaign, which was launched on October 26, 2022 in the presence of its honorary president, the late Right Hon. Brian Mulroney, and honorary co-presidents Olga Farman, President and CEO of the Port of Québec, and Jean Raby, Partner at Astorg, all three ULaval alumni.

