MONTRÉAL, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - It has been 10 years since Fernand Leduc (1916-2014) passed away. Quebecor is pleased to honour him with an exhibition of his work, which has been enormously influential in Quebec and beyond, at its head office gallery.

"I am very happy with the presence of this exhibition in homage to the painter Fernand Leduc at the Espace musée Québecor. He is certainly one of the giants in the history of painting in Quebec and Canada. This exhibition, I hope, will remind us why Fernand Leduc is considered by many to be the painter of light," says Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor.

A career of deep and rich metamorphoses

Fernand Leduc was born in Montréal on July 4, 1916. He began studying at the École des beaux-arts de Montréal in 1938 and graduated in 1943. He was involved in the early years of the Les Automatistes group and signed the Refus Global manifesto, part of which he wrote. Over the years, his art evolved through constant exploration and questioning, always transforming and seeking inspiration in the colours that gave it birth and the light that kept it alive. He divided his time between Québec, France and Italy. His work was widely recognized and received many awards, including the Prix Paul-Émile Borduas and the Governor General's Award in Visual and Media Arts.

This exhibition, which shows the continuity and richness of the metamorphoses that shaped Fernand Leduc's career, was made possible thanks to the generosity and knowledge of his daughter, the painter-sculptor Isabelle Leduc, and her husband, the respected art critic and cultural journalist René Viau. It will run from October 28, 2024 to April 14, 2025 at the Quebecor Gallery, 612 Saint-Jacques St., Montréal.

About the Quebecor Gallery

The Quebecor Gallery at 612 Saint-Jacques St., Montréal, is dedicated to showing Québec art and artists. Since it opened in 2012, it has hosted some 30 exhibitions featuring the work of more than 26 Québec artists. Quebecor also supports many museums, organizations and events in the visual arts, including the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec, the Darling Foundry and Montréal Museum Month.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A) (TSX: QBR.B) employs more than 11,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

Visit our website: www.quebecor.com

Follow us on X: https://x.com/Quebecor

SOURCE Québecor Média Inc.

Information: Christine Maydossian, [email protected], 416-720-3466