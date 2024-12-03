QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Quebecor proudly announced today that it has donated $10 million to the Fondation du CHU de Québec's $60 million campaign in support of the new hospital complex, the NCH. This major gift is the largest corporate donation the Fondation has received since its creation in 2013.

From left to right : Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Québec City, Martin Beaumont, President and CEO of the CHU de Québec-Université Laval, Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, Christian Dubé, Québec Minister of Health, Francis Morin, Acting President and CEO of the Fondation du CHU de Québec (CNW Group/Québecor Média Inc.)

The historic agreement was announced this morning at the Centre intégré de cancérologie du CHU de Québec-Université Laval (CHU) by Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, Francis Morin, Acting President and CEO of the Fondation du CHU de Québec, and Martin Beaumont, President and CEO of the CHU de Québec-Université Laval, with Christian Dubé, Québec Minister of Health, and Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Québec City, in attendance.

Multi-pronged support

Quebecor's contribution consists of several components: funding for an MRI linac, an innovative and unique radiotherapy machine that improves the effectiveness and precision of cancer treatments; support for various projects aimed at humanizing care; and participation in two major activities of the Fondation, the Bal de la Fondation and the annual campaign to support the fight against breast cancer.

In recognition of the donation, the NCH integrated cancer centre will be named the "Centre intégré de cancérologie Pierre-Péladeau" in honour of the founder of Quebecor, for whom giving back to the community was always a priority.

Quotes

"In founding Quebecor, Pierre Péladeau also established a culture of engagement that remains at the heart of our actions and our determination to contribute to the enrichment of our society. We are proud to support Québec's largest cancer treatment centre with this $10 million donation to the Fondation du CHU de Québec. This centre will play a vital role for patients in the Québec City region and eastern Québec. Knowing that it will bear my father's name fills me with pride. It is a truly meaningful way to honour his memory." - Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor

"I thank Quebecor and Mr. Péladeau for this enormously generous contribution, which is a watershed moment in private financing of the NCH. The support from this pillar of Québec business encourages the Fondation to pursue its mission: making it possible for the CHU de Québec to do the extraordinary. The money will be used to finance the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment, support projects to humanize care and carry out a number of Fondation activities. It will allow us to provide the public with the very best in healthcare." - Francis Morin, Acting President and CEO of the Fondation du CHU de Québec

"The support of the Fondation and its generous partners such as Quebecor enables us to continue raising the bar for the quality and humanization of patient care, to acquire cutting-edge equipment and to forge ahead with our plans for our major new hospital complex. A huge thank you for this major donation, which will be an important lever in our drive to make an impact on health and inspire change." - Martin Beaumont, President and CEO of the CHU de Québec-Université Laval

"It is with immense gratitude that I welcome this generous gift from Quebecor, which testifies to its deep commitment to health and, in particular, the fight against cancer. This support is fully in line with our government's vision of enlisting partners to strengthen the healthcare system and improve access for the benefit of Quebecers, as set out in our Health Plan. Again, I thank Quebecor and I encourage other partners to join this collective effort for a healthier future."

- Christian Dubé, Québec Minister of Health

"Quebecor's commitment to the Fondation du CHU will make a significant difference in the implementation of quality projects and the improvement of care in our community. I applaud Quebecor's generosity, which will improve quality of life for residents of the Québec City area." - Jonatan Julien, Minister Responsible for Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region

"This extremely generous donation from Quebecor will enable the CHU to continue to be a leader in cancer treatment and provide Quebecers with world-class care. Québec City residents going through this difficult life event will be able to count on this major centre for top-quality treatment and support." - Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Québec City

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best–performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services. Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A) (TSX: QBR.B) employs more than 10,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment, and entrepreneurship.

About the Fondation du CHU de Québec

An effective, influential and innovative philanthropic leader, the Fondation du CHU de Québec makes a difference to people's health, from birth to end of life, by financially supporting humanized healthcare at Quebec's largest specialized medical complex to enable it to provide services of the best quality, contribute to research and teaching, and stay on the cutting edge of technological innovation.

Useful links

- Fondation du CHU de Québec website

- Quebecor website

- Information on MRI linac

Follow us on Facebook – Instagram – LinkedIn – X

SOURCE Québecor Média Inc.

Source: Anne-Lise Fréchette, Communications and Marketing Director, Fondation du CHU de Québec, 418-525-4444, ext. 88904 / 418-932-2281 (cell), [email protected]