Trans Canada Trail invites Canadians to follow the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games

Torch Relay from Ottawa to Montreal along the Trans Canada Trail, June 6 to 15

MONTREAL, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - In celebration of Trans Canada Trail 's 30th anniversary, Canadians are invited to follow this year's Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games Torch Relay along the Trans Canada Trail. Beginning Monday June 6, in Ottawa with the traditional torch-lighting ceremony at the Centennial Flame, the relay will follow the Trans Canada Trail in Quebec, with stops in Wakefield, Messines, Mont-Laurier, Mont-Tremblant, Saint-Faustin-Lac-Carré, Saint-Jérôme and Terrebonne, before arriving in Montreal on Wednesday June 15. This exciting occasion will be an opportunity for many Canadians to connect with one another and the outdoors, while discovering the longest recreational trail in the world, spanning over 28,000 kilometres on land and water.

In partnership with Canada Steamship Lines, the presenting sponsor of Niagara 2022's Torch Relay program, the Torch will then embark the CSL St-Laurent and travel by water on the St. Lawrence River to Niagara.

Held every two years, alternating between winter and summer, the Canada Games are the country's marquee event for amateur sport, representing the highest level of national competition for thousands of up-and-coming Canadian athletes. Much like the Trans Canada Trail, this uniquely Canadian event touches all parts of the country by welcoming athletes from over 700 communities nationwide at every Games. In total, more than 5,000 participants and 4,500 volunteers from across the country will take part in the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games, the 28th edition of the Canada Games, taking place August 6-21, 2022.

The partnership between Trans Canada Trail, steward of the world's longest recreational trail, and the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games, is a testament to both organizations' involvement in encouraging Canadians to embrace the outdoors and participate in healthy and safe activities. Fostering unity, collaboration and connectedness in our communities, the partnership also celebrates athleticism and healthy active living. As the Torch Relay unfolds along sections of the Trans Canada Trail in Ottawa and Quebec, community members are invited to cheer the Torchbearers on their journey and show their support for our athletes, while enjoying all that their local Trail section has to offer.

"We're elated to co-create this unique opportunity to bring people from Ottawa and Quebec together on the Trail, in celebration of the Canada Summer Games and Trans Canada Trail's 30th anniversary," says Eleanor McMahon , President & CEO, Trans Canada Trail. "This Torch Relay is about uniting communities on the road to the Games, just as the Trans Canada Trail connects our country from coast to coast to coast. We're looking forward to kicking off this special celebration in Ottawa, and to welcoming athletes, community members and leaders, and friends and supporters as the torch makes its journey along the Trail through Quebec."

National in scope and local in execution, Trans Canada Trail collaborates with provincial and territorial partners and over 500 local Trail operators, who are a driving force behind the Trail's past, current and future development. In Quebec, Trans Canada Trail is pleased to work in close partnership with the Conseil québecois du Sentier Transcanadien .

Richard Senécal, Executive Director of the Conseil québecois du Sentier Transcanadien, will be one of the Torchbearers on the relay in Saint-Faustin-Lac-Carré, Quebec.

"Not many people remember this, but in 2000 we organized the Trans Canada Trail Relay, in which I had the pleasure of participating. To have the opportunity to be a torchbearer for the Canada Games, 22 years later, and to see all that has been accomplished is truly inspiring, and I am proud of the incredible work that has made the Trail what it is today," says Richard Senécal. "This special portion of the Torch Relay along the Trans Canada Trail is a great way to highlight the Trail's sections in Quebec, and to showcase the province's lush nature and diverse population. I invite everyone to come and enjoy it and spend some quality time in nature."

"We are extremely excited about our 2022 Canada Games Torch Relay, which will begin with a torch-lighting ceremony on Parliament Hill," says Doug Hamilton, Board Chair of the Niagara 2022 Host Society. "Thanks to the tremendous support from partners like Canada Steamship Lines and Trans Canada Trail, our Torch's journey from Ottawa to Montreal to Niagara will undoubtedly be an unforgettable experience. We can't wait to get things started next week and encourage all community members to join us as we journey on land and water to arrive at our final destination — the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games."

On the heels of International Trails Day (June 4), an annual celebration of trails and the healthy lifestyle they encourage, the Niagara 2022 Torch Relay will begin on Monday, June 6, at the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. The journey will continue along the Trans Canada Trail in Quebec with the following stops:

June 6 : Opening ceremony in Ottawa , Centennial Flame, Parliament Hill (Capital Pathway)

: Opening ceremony in , Centennial Flame, Parliament Hill (Capital Pathway) June 7 : Wakefield , Wakefield Covered Bridge (Wakefield Trails)

: , Wakefield Covered Bridge (Wakefield Trails) June 8 : Messines , Messines Municipality (Véloroute des Draveurs)

: , Messines Municipality (Véloroute des Draveurs) June 9 : Mont-Laurier , Old train station of Mont-Laurier (Le P'tit Train du Nord)

: , Old train station of (Le P'tit Train du Nord) June 10 : Mont-Tremblant , Place de la Gare de Mont-Tremblant (Le P'tit Train du Nord)

: , Place de la Gare de (Le P'tit Train du Nord) June 11 : Saint-Faustin-Lac-Carré (Mont-Blanc), Parc de la Gare (Le P'tit Train du Nord)

: Saint-Faustin-Lac-Carré (Mont-Blanc), Parc de la Gare (Le P'tit Train du Nord) June 12 : Saint-Jérôme, Place de la Gare (Le P'tit Train du Nord)

: Saint-Jérôme, Place de la Gare (Le P'tit Train du Nord) June 13 : Terrebonne , Parc des Souvenirs (TransTerrebonne Trail)

: , Parc des Souvenirs (TransTerrebonne Trail) June 15 : Montreal , Place des Bassins (Lachine Canal National Historic Site)

Various members of the community will take part in the Torch Relay, including four-time Olympian and 1985 Canada Games alum Bruny Surin , the Right Honourable David Johnston, former Governor General, and more.

For all the details about the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games Torch Relay events along the Trans Canada Trail and the Torchbearers, please visit tctrail.ca/canada-games.

Following the Canada Games Torch Relay's last stop along the Trans Canada Trail in Montreal, the Canada Games Torch will then embark the CSL St-Laurent during a ceremony at St. Lambert Lock, before it travels by water along the St. Lawrence Seaway to disembark at the Welland Canal, where the torch will begin its journey on land across the Niagara Region. For more info on the Torch Relay beyond its journey on the Trans Canada Trail, click here .

Media resources:

About Trans Canada Trail

The Trans Canada Trail (the Trail) is the longest recreational trail in the world, spanning over 28,000 kilometres on land and water. Linking three oceans – the Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic – the Trail connects 15,000 rural, urban and Indigenous communities across every province and territory. It is a ribbon that connects Canada's diverse landscapes, seasons, people and experiences, and fosters unity, collaboration and connectedness. Trans Canada Trail is a registered charity and stewards this national trail in collaboration with local Trail partners. With funding from the Government of Canada through Parks Canada, and investments from all levels of government and generous donors, Trans Canada Trail is the largest investor in trail infrastructure projects in Canada, supporting improvements, growth and enhancements for generations to come. tctrail.ca

About the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games

At the peak of Niagara's boldest summer yet, more than 5,000 up-and-coming athletes, their coaches and support staff will gather to compete for the podium in Canada's largest multi-sport event. From August 6 to 21, 2022, Niagara will surge stronger than ever on the national stage. The 2022 Games, made possible thanks to funding and support from the Government of Canada , the Government of Ontario , the Niagara Region , and the Canada Games Council , will give rise to new legacies of ambition, confidence and compassion that will inspire generations to come.

SOURCE Trans Canada Trail

For further information: Media Contact: Kristine Moshonas, T :416-523-3207, [email protected]