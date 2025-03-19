Trans Canada Trail CEO Mathieu Roy on why an investment in our nationwide Trail is an investment in what makes us Canadian

OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - My work takes me to interesting corners of Canada. I've found myself outside of Halifax, Nova Scotia where severe floods had ravaged trails and volunteers were dutifully considering how to rebuild more resiliently. At Beardy's and Okemasis Cree First Nation in Saskatchewan, I saw how trails could connect people to a shared history. And in my hometown, Magog, I find myself in awe of the role trails play in connecting locals and tourists alike to Quebec's incredible natural environment. In these travels I've come to appreciate the real complexities of building Canada's national trail system, and to understand that investing in this treasured resource is more critical than ever.

Current geopolitical circumstances have led many of us to think hard about what it means to support our country and invest in Canada. As we scrutinize the products we buy and where we travel, I believe our nationwide trail is an important – albeit, sometimes overlooked – tool for supporting each other.

Spanning more than 29,000 kilometres, the Trans Canada Trail is the world's longest trail system. But its real value isn't in its scale – it's in what it represents. The Trail is a multi-generational project, and one of the few, truly pan-Canadian projects, built with and for communities in every single province and territory. It was founded 33 years ago and connected on the 150th anniversary of Canada's Confederation, due in no small part to the dedication and hard work of people from coast to coast to coast.

Built by Canadians, sustained by communities, and shared by us all, the Trail exists because people in this country – from every region and every walk of life – believe in connecting with nature, their communities and the land we call home.

The numbers tell a clear story: supporting the Trans Canada Trail supports Canadians on a national and local scale. A 2023 study found that our national trail system contributes billions of dollars every year to Canada's economy. Between the $13 billion that trail users spend annually on goods and services, and 220,000 jobs supported by the Trail, the total annual economic impact is an estimated $23.1 billion.

But that economic activity is felt most acutely on the local level. A recent survey by Leger indicates that nearly 80% of Canadians who spend money while using trails do so at local businesses – restaurants, shops, and tourism operators that rely on steady foot traffic.

The impact isn't just financial. More than 90% of Canadians say trails reduce stress and improve mental health, and 87% say they improve their neighbourhoods. At a time when affordability challenges and social isolation are top of mind, the Trail offers an accessible way for people to connect, recharge, and find a sense of belonging.

As we make decisions about where to invest in our future, I urge Canadians – those who already have a relationship with the Trail and those who have yet to take their first steps on it – to see their time on the Trail as an act of solidarity. Walk your community trail and connect with your neighbours. Support the thousands of businesses along the Trail that depend on visitors. Travel within Canada and experience some of the world's most celebrated landscapes.

I've seen firsthand what it takes to build and sustain our trails: the careful planning, the collaboration, and the hard work of people in every province and territory. Whether it's a bike lane, a pedestrian bridge or a backcountry trail, these spaces exist because people worked together to build and sustain them. Investing in the Trail isn't just about preserving a path — it's about strengthening connections, communities and the sense of belonging that defines us as a country.

Mathieu Roy is Chief Executive Officer of Trans Canada Trail and a professional engineer with the Order of Engineers of Quebec.

